UFC Newcomer With 15 Finishes Draws Rare Debut Main Event At UFC Paris

Salahdine Parnasse will remain in the lightweight division and usher in a new chapter of his MMA career, as Saturday afternoon saw him finally get signed to the UFC roster following rumblings of a big decision following a dominant MVP MMA 01 TKO win against Kenny Cross in May.

We know you've been waiting for this ‼️@SalahdineP has signed with the UFC and will face @danthehangman for the main event at #UFCParis !



[ SEP 5 | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Zz7EuwrqSZ — UFC (@ufc) July 25, 2026

Parnasse's signing came just before the UFC Abu Dhabi main event headliners made the walk to the Octagon, as former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev defeated late-replacement Bogdan Guskov by a fifth-round TKO in an uneventful cap to a rather entertaining 12-fight card at Etihad Arena.

Parnasse is being given the furthest test from a presumed layup, as he'll headline the UFC Paris event taking place Saturday, Sept. 5, from Accor Arena in a five-round non-title main event against Dan Hooker.

What Are Stakes for Dan Hooker At UFC Paris?

Dan Hooker speaks during a UFC press event. | (via Zuffa LLC)

Hooker (24-14 MMA) has been a mainstay on the UFC roster since 2014, fighting some of the best the division has had to offer over the years, win or lose. Names include Dustin Poirier, Arman Tsarukyan and Michael Chandler, to name a few. Unlike Parnasse (23-2 MMA), Hooker is on a two-fight losing skid, having not seen the win column since Aug. 2024.

Parnasse debuting as the main event is a rare feat in UFC history. Some of the most famous instances over the years included former bantamweight Joe Soto stepping in as a last-minute replacement to fight T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 177 in Aug. 2014 for Dillashaw's title at the time, replacing Renan Barão.

Another example happened one year earlier when former light heavyweight Ilir Latifi filled in for Alexander Gustafsson to fight longtime MMA veteran Gegard Mousasi. Mousasi won the fight by decision, as Latifi accepted the fight during fight week.

UFC Paris Event Streak

Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The event in Paris will mark the UFC's fifth appearance since 2022, as the city has only hosted Fight Night events so far after MMA was legalized in France in Jan. 2020.

UFC's Upcoming Schedule

Ultimate Fighting Championship / UFC.com

The UFC's next 11 events, beginning next Saturday in Serbia through the newly-announced return to Abu Dhabi at UFC 333 on Oct. 24, are locked in. Stops don't just include France, but also the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, returns to Philadelphia, PA. and Glendale, AZ., alongside events in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and Shanghai, China, to name a few, as the fall draws closer.

The UFC will be in Serbia a week from Saturday, headlined by a welterweight main event between Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez.