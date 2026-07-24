What Time Is the UFC Fight Saturday? Ankalaev-Guskov Start, P+ Stream

The UFC heads international for its next two events, beginning this Saturday with a 13-fight card headlined by former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev opposite rising contender Bogdan Guskov in a five-round non-title offering from the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, United Arab Emirates.

Ankalaev (21-2-1 MMA) failed to defend his title successfully as Alex Pereira (13-4 MMA) won their UFC 320 rematch last October before Pereira's eventual move to heavyweight. Ankalaev is now seeking a road back toward capturing UFC gold again, as Guskov (18-3-1 MMA) steps in on short notice in place of former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-7 MMA).

Ankalaev has been direct about how losing his title has impacted his mental state while also recognizing that the only way to fix it is by returning to championship form, he said.

UFC Abu Dhabi Main Event Preview: Ankalaev vs. Guskov

(Zuffa LLC)

"Although he [Pereira] moved up, so I'm not just focusing on him as I have some business to finish in the light heavyweight division," Ankalaev told Red Corner MMA via translation.

Despite Ankalaev's so-called "unfinished business," he has interest in finishing the rivalry with a trilogy, regardless of weight division.

"But at the end of the day, as long as he's not retired, I'm sure the UFC would be interested," Ankalaev said. "We are 1-1. I won the first fight, and it's fair to say it was domination. I lost the second one, but it was just an accident. So, I think the third fight should be very exciting for the fans. Time will tell."

Meanwhile, Guskov told MMAJunkie he is excited to face an ex-champion, regardless of not having a full camp to prepare.

"When management said for me that I have a chance for fight with Magomed, I said, 'Maybe we change my life and career. It's good.'"

Ankalaev-Guskov Approximate Start Time

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Based upon the pacing of the prelims and much of the main card, main event walkouts likely won't transpire until 3 p.m. ET or a little bit beforehand. The entire event can be streamed on Paramount+ (subscription required) by clicking here.

Check out the rest of the running bout order below, alongside the odds that are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Abu Dhabi Full Card Odds

Oct 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Main card (Start time noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev (-535) vs. Bogdan Guskov (+400), light heavyweight

Magomed Ankalaev (-535) vs. Bogdan Guskov (+400), light heavyweight Co-Main Event : Steve Erceg (-112) vs. Ramazan Temirov (-108), flyweight

: Steve Erceg (-112) vs. Ramazan Temirov (-108), flyweight Islam Dulatov (-1000) vs. Wellington Turman (+650), welterweight

Magomed Zaynukov (-310) vs. Damian Rzepecki (+250), lightweight

Rizvan Kuniev (-340) vs. Tyrell Fortune (+270), heavyweight

Abubakar Vagaev (-250) vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev (+205), welterweight

Preliminary card (Start time 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m.. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim : Valter Walker (-170) vs. Thomas Petersen (+142), heavyweight

: Valter Walker (-170) vs. Thomas Petersen (+142), heavyweight Dustin Jacoby (-185) vs. Muhammad Said (+154), light heavyweight

Santiago Ponzinibbio (+370) vs. Sam Patterson (-485), welterweight

Ismael Bonfim (+160) vs. Axel Sola (-192), lightweight

Magomed Tuchalov (-850) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+575), light heavyweight

Nurullo Aliev (-230) vs. Mike Davis (+190), lightweight

Cody Gibson (+410) vs. Abdul Hussein (-550), bantamweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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