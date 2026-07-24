What Time Is the UFC Fight Saturday? Ankalaev-Guskov Start, P+ Stream
The UFC heads international for its next two events, beginning this Saturday with a 13-fight card headlined by former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev opposite rising contender Bogdan Guskov in a five-round non-title offering from the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, United Arab Emirates.
Ankalaev (21-2-1 MMA) failed to defend his title successfully as Alex Pereira (13-4 MMA) won their UFC 320 rematch last October before Pereira's eventual move to heavyweight. Ankalaev is now seeking a road back toward capturing UFC gold again, as Guskov (18-3-1 MMA) steps in on short notice in place of former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-7 MMA).
Ankalaev has been direct about how losing his title has impacted his mental state while also recognizing that the only way to fix it is by returning to championship form, he said.
UFC Abu Dhabi Main Event Preview: Ankalaev vs. Guskov
"Although he [Pereira] moved up, so I'm not just focusing on him as I have some business to finish in the light heavyweight division," Ankalaev told Red Corner MMA via translation.
Despite Ankalaev's so-called "unfinished business," he has interest in finishing the rivalry with a trilogy, regardless of weight division.
"But at the end of the day, as long as he's not retired, I'm sure the UFC would be interested," Ankalaev said. "We are 1-1. I won the first fight, and it's fair to say it was domination. I lost the second one, but it was just an accident. So, I think the third fight should be very exciting for the fans. Time will tell."
Meanwhile, Guskov told MMAJunkie he is excited to face an ex-champion, regardless of not having a full camp to prepare.
"When management said for me that I have a chance for fight with Magomed, I said, 'Maybe we change my life and career. It's good.'"
Ankalaev-Guskov Approximate Start Time
Based upon the pacing of the prelims and much of the main card, main event walkouts likely won't transpire until 3 p.m. ET or a little bit beforehand. The entire event can be streamed on Paramount+ (subscription required) by clicking here.
Check out the rest of the running bout order below, alongside the odds that are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Abu Dhabi Full Card Odds
Main card (Start time noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT, P+)
- Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev (-535) vs. Bogdan Guskov (+400), light heavyweight
- Co-Main Event: Steve Erceg (-112) vs. Ramazan Temirov (-108), flyweight
- Islam Dulatov (-1000) vs. Wellington Turman (+650), welterweight
- Magomed Zaynukov (-310) vs. Damian Rzepecki (+250), lightweight
- Rizvan Kuniev (-340) vs. Tyrell Fortune (+270), heavyweight
- Abubakar Vagaev (-250) vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev (+205), welterweight
Preliminary card (Start time 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m.. PT, P+)
- Featured Prelim: Valter Walker (-170) vs. Thomas Petersen (+142), heavyweight
- Dustin Jacoby (-185) vs. Muhammad Said (+154), light heavyweight
- Santiago Ponzinibbio (+370) vs. Sam Patterson (-485), welterweight
- Ismael Bonfim (+160) vs. Axel Sola (-192), lightweight
- Magomed Tuchalov (-850) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+575), light heavyweight
- Nurullo Aliev (-230) vs. Mike Davis (+190), lightweight
- Cody Gibson (+410) vs. Abdul Hussein (-550), bantamweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99