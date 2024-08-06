UFC News: Conor McGregor Threatens to Ditch Michael Chandler for an Old Rival
Conor McGregor has threatened to 'swap out' Michael Chandler for Max Holloway, following a recent spat on X.
In a deleted post on August 6, Chandler remarked, "It's finally time to admit the fight is off," stating that McGregor is still grieving the end of his career. Though his plan was likely to pressure McGregor, it might not have turned out the way he intended.
McGregor replied with venom, exclaiming Chandler could be "swapped out handy," and went on to call out Max Holloway for a BMF title clash in December.
Is McGregor-Holloway 2 a Possibility?
Holloway is booked to fight for the featherweight title against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 in October. It's unclear whether the BMF belt is on the line or if Holloway will keep it with a loss. Regardless, if Holloway vs McGregor 2 could be made, it depends on which is more legacy-defining: Becoming a two-time champion or defeating McGregor in a rematch?
