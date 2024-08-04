Dana White Makes Bold Claim About Future of Power Slap: 'Bigger Than UFC'
UFC CEO Dana White continues to sing the praises of 'Power Slap.'
White's latest combat vehicle has drawn considerable attention over the past year, both good and bad. From the dangerous and violent nature it can bring, similar to MMA, it also has its believers. This includes ex-UFC fighter Paige VanZant and FOX News commentator Sean Hannity, who asked White about the ceiling and floor of the sport's potential in a conversation posted over the weekend.
White pointed to social media figures to demonstrate the sport's rising popularity and said it has the potential to be "bigger than the UFC" at the rate it's currently headed. The promotion has put on a handful of events since the spring of 2023, including its most recent one in June.
"I mean, we’ve only been doing this 18 months… In 18 months, we have 17 million followers. We have 8 billion views on social in 18 months. We have more Instagram followers than every Major League Baseball team, every NHL team and 30 of 32 NFL teams," White told Fox News Friday.
White has gone back into the reality TV business as well, launching "Power Slap: Road To The Title," a mirror image spinoff of "The Ultimate Fighter," where contestants live in a house and compete for a contract and participation in future events.
White has said previously that he hopes Power Slap can take on a global appeal, citing potential future seasons in Abu Dhabi and other international markets over the next several years.
For now, the sport's home-base remains in Las Vegas, Nev., and the jury is still out on whether the sport can survive in the long-term or not.
