UFC Fight Night News: Tybura vs. Spivac Card Reportedly Loses Co-Main Event
This Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas has reportedly taken a major hit with the loss of its scheduled co-main event.
UFC Fight Night Loses Co-Main Event
Following trips to Manchester, England and Abu Dhabi, UAE the last two weeks, the UFC returns home to Las Vegas this weekend for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a heavyweight rematch between Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac.
The 11-fight card was already set to be a fairly low-profile affair following the UFC’s two most recent events, and now Alex Behunin reports that the bantamweight co-main event between Javid Basharat and Chris Gutierrez has been cancelled.
The matchup would have seen Basharat return for the first time since suffering his first loss against Aiemann Zahabi in March, while Gutierrez is coming off a unanimous decision-loss to Song Yadong and is 1-2 across his last three bouts after going on an unbeaten run during his previous eight outings.
Losing the co-main event leaves this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night with 10 scheduled fights, and outside of the headlining bout the only ranked action is a pair of women’s bantamweight matchups with Karol Rosa meeting Pannie Kianzad and Yana Santos taking on Chelsea Chandler.
Some combat sports fans may already be looking forward to next week’s UFC 305 card that takes place in Perth, Australia and is headlined by a middleweight title bout between Dricus Du Plessis and two-time champion Israel Adesanya, but before that this Saturday’s card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas currently looks like this at the start of fight week.
• Main Event: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac 2
• Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal
• Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler
• Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho
• Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Toshiomi Kazama
• Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
• Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad
• Karl Williams vs. Jhonata Diniz
• Jarno Errens vs. Youseff Zalal
• Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar
