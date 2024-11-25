MMA Knockout

UFC News: Dustin Poirier Clarifies 2025 Return, 'Fake News'

The former UFC interim lightweight champion will return in 2025, it's just a matter of opponent.

Zain Bando

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Dustin Poirier reacts after knocking out Benoit Saint Denis during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (30-9, 1 NC MMA) plans to fight again next year, but who he will fight is still unknown.

Speaking to fans on 'X' recently, Poirier, who is coming off a lightweight title fight loss to Islam Makhachev in June, gave an update on when he would fight next year.

"Thought I had [a fight] but still working on the finale," Poirier wrote.

A fan chimed in and asked if Rafael Fiziev (12-3 MMA) would be next, which was shot down by Poirier.

"Fake news," Poirier wrote.

Poirier told Ariel Helwani last month that he has a vision for how he'd like his UFC career, but it's up to the promotion to make it a reality.

Dustin Poirier Outlines His Next Fight

"I will fight again; it's just how this thing unfolds, we'll see when I retire. It could be uno mas or dos mas. I had a good meeting at the UFC headquarters," Poirier said.

Given Poirier's ties to Louisiana, he would prefer to fight there to cap off a career where it began.

My goal is to get a fight/event here in Louisiana. Whether that's Lafayette, Lousiana, or New Orleans, I want to lay the gloves down where I started," Poirier said.

Given the UFC's now-public Q1 schedule is set, it's safe to assume Poirier won't be fighting until the summer months unless it can make a modification.

Poirier has fought some of the best competition the UFC has to offer, including Conor McGregor (x3), Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dan Hooker, Justin Gaethje (x2), Michael Chandler, Jim Miller and many more.

