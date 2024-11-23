(Exclusive) Taila Santos Talks Dakota Ditcheva Title Fight & First PFL Season

. @danhardymma's Keys To Victory 🔑:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @dakotadofficial 🆚 @TailasantosUfc 🇧🇷



Does Manchester crown it's next MMA Champion or does Brazil have their first ever PFL Women's Flyweight World Champion 🏆💰



[ #PFLWorldChampionship | Friday, Nov 29th | 3PM ET | ESPN+] pic.twitter.com/Z6c3IMb314