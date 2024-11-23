UFC Prelim Fighter Leaves on Stretcher After Life-Changing Knockout
Road to UFC finalist Shi Ming ended her UFC Macau fight in devastating fashion on November 23 after landing a flush head kick on fellow finalist Feng Xiaocan.
Ming overcame a massive height and reach advantage in the third round, dipping low and going high with a head kick that landed across the jaw of Xiaocan. She followed her limp opponent to the ground and landed some follow-up punches before the referee ended the fight.
Xiaocan was unconscious for four minutes before finally leaving on a stretcher. The UFC broadcast team explained that she'd be heading to a local hospital, and they'd have updates on her condition through the night. MMAKO will update this space when they do.
Update: Xiaocan is now responsive and was taken for a precautionary head CT scan. She will be able to go home if medically cleared, and if not a UFC official will remain with her at the hospital. Per the UFC broadcast team.
A dejected Ming showed remorse for the result but admitted in her post-fight interview that she needed to be more aggressive in her fights, and this was the result. Ming is allegedly a doctor, and none of her family or colleagues know she is a UFC fighter. It will be hard to conceal that secret following this highlight-reel moment.
