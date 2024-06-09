UFC News: Nassourdine Imavov Wins Louisville Main Event by Controversial Finish
The UFC's first trip to Louisville since 2011 closed out with a bit of controversy when Nassourdine Imavov bested Jared Cannonier in the night's middleweight headliner.
An increasingly-regular travel schedule saw the UFC head to Newark, NJ for UFC 302 before the promotion made its way to Louisville the following weekend for a 14-fight card that featured Cannonier and Imavov in the main event.
The two middleweights had a tough act to follow after a run of four-straight finishes on the night's main card. Both men had some big moments of success in the early rounds before Imavov appeared to gain some momentum, and after rocking Cannonier with strikes in the fourth round referee Jason Herzog elected to step in at a moment that didn't sit will with the Louisville crowd.
Controversy aside, Imavov became the first man to stop Cannonier in the UFC and now has back-to-back wins after he also defeated Roman Dolidze earlier this year.
The UFC Louisville main event was an important matchup for the middleweight title picture, and although former champion Sean Strickland has indicated he plans to wait for a title shot he was called out by Imavov for a matchup at the upcoming UFC Paris card on September 28.
The prelims for UFC Louisville only saw one fight end via finish, but the main card was considerably more action-packed and included some impressive results like former title challenger Dominick Reyes snapping a four-fight skid and 19-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. earning the third win of his young UFC career.
