UFC Fight Night Louisville: Cannonier vs. Imavov Live Results & Highlights
The UFC returns to Louisville, KY for just the second time this Saturday night (June 8) with a UFC Fight Night card that will go down at the city’s KFC Yum! Center.
UFC Fight Night Louisville Preview: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
The main event is huge middleweight bout featuring former title challenger Jared Cannonier and #7-ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov. “Killa Gorilla” is currently sitting at #4 in the middleweight rankings, and he’ll be hoping a third-straight victory is enough to earn another crack at UFC gold while Imavov aims to vault himself into the title conversation with a big win.
The night’s co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between #15-ranked Dominick Reyes and Dustin Jacoby. Reyes’ controversial loss to Jon Jones at UFC 247 kicked off what has now become a four-fight skid, and after a lengthy amount of time off “The Devastator” will try to get back on track against a decorated striker in Jacoby.
The rest of the main card also featured a rebooked matchup between Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios as well as the return of Miguel Baeza for a fight with Punahele Soriano. The prelims also include some excellent bouts such as the lightweight tilt between Thiago Moisés and Ľudovít Klein, and with a total of 14 fights scheduled combat sports fans should have plenty to discuss once all the action concludes.
UFC Fight Night Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov Predictions
Eduarda Moura was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event. Her matchup with Denise Gomes will proceed as scheduled with “Ronda” forfeiting 20% of her fight purse to her Brazilian compatriot.
The prelims for UFC Louisville are to kick off at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ for viewers in the United States, so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts!
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
• Co-Main Event: Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby
• Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
• Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
• Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese
• Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)
• Thiago Moisés vs. Ľudovít Klein
• Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates
• Andrea Lee vs. Monatan De La Rosa
• Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler
• John Castañeda vs. Daniel Marcos
• Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes
• Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus
• Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar
