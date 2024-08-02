UFC News: Tom Aspinall says Jon Jones 'Not an Idiot’ for Wanting ‘Way Easier’ Fight
Tom Aspinall can understand why Jon Jones doesn't want to fight him.
The UFC interim heavyweight champion's entering the prime of his career at 31 years of age, finishing three-straight contenders in a little more than three minutes. On the other hand, Jones has been at the top (off and on) for the last decade from the light heavyweight championship at 23 to the undisputed heavyweight title at 35 - a belt he has yet to defend.
Aspinall Says Jones Know He's "The Tougher Fight"
Jones was scheduled to defend the strap against former champ Stipe Miocic last November but was forced to withdraw from UFC 295 after sustaining an injury in training camp. Thus, the interim title was born with Aspinall winning the belt on short notice against Sergei Pavlovich and also defending it against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.
As for Jones, he stands firm on fighting Miocic next, not Aspinall.
“Of course, Jon Jones is not an idiot,” Aspinall told MMA Fighting on Jones not being all that interested in fighting him. “Even though he might act like it sometimes, he’s not unintelligent. Stipe, one of the best heavyweights if not the best heavyweight of all-time. Stipe’s also 43 years old, coming off a three-year layoff, and his last fight was a knockout loss.
“Obviously, he’s going to want to take that fight before me because it’s easier. Way easier. Way, way, way easier. He knows that I’m the tougher fight for him.”
Miocic is 41, not 43, but the former champ is well out of his prime, not having fought in having three years. Miocic lost the title in his last time out, getting knocked out by the powerful Francis Ngannou in Mar. 2021.
Highly regarded as the greatest heavyweight of all time, Miocic racked up the most consecutive successful UFC title defenses (3) in the division's history in his heyday.
Aspinall: "Jon Jones Is A Bit Of An Unusual Guy"
When asked about the possibility of Jones wanting to fight after Miocic, Aspinall says he has "no idea" on where the UFC Heavyweight Champion's head is at, in regards to a dream fight with him and also Miocic.
“Like I said, Jon Jones is a bit of an unusual guy," the interim champ said. "You don’t get what you see. He’s tricky, slimy, snaky, he’s does different movements. He says one thing, does another. So I don’t know. I have no idea, to be honest.”
