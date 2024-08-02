UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Betting Guide & Full Card Odds
Following a huge UFC 304 card in Manchester, England last Saturday, the UFC heads to Abu Dhabi this week for a Fight Night event headlined by top bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.
UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Full Fight Card Predictions
MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at UFC Abu Dhabi, and we’ll also take a look at some small favorites that might be worth betting as well as a few tempting underdogs and prop bet picks for the event.
All odds via FanDuel (odds subject to change).
UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Full Fight Card Odds
• Cory Sandhagen (+235) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-300)
• Shara Magomedov (-265) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (+210)
• Marlon Vera (+116) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (-142)
• Tony Ferguson (+430) vs. Michael Chiesa (-620)
• Mackenzie Dern (-122) vs. Lupita Godinez (+100)
• Joel Alvarez (-180) vs. Elves Brener (+146)
• Alonzo Menifield (+184) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (-230)
• Mohammad Yahya (+310) vs. Kauê Fernandes (-420)
• Shamil Gaziev (-270) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (+205)
• Guram Kutateladze (-235) vs. Jordan Vucenic (+186)
• Victoria Dudakova (-172) vs. Sam Hughes (+140)
• Jai Herbert (-122) vs. Rolando Bedoya (+100)
• Sedriques Dumas (-223) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+180)
UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Small Favorite Bets
Jai Herbert to Defeat Rolando Bedoya (-122)
Both of these men may be fighting for their spot on the UFC roster, and although Bedoya will be desperate to earn his first UFC victory following back-to-back losses Herbert has shared the Octagon with a higher level of competition and can return to the win column in Abu Dhabi.
Mackenzie Dern to Defeat Lupita Godinez (-122)
Godinez was on a quite a run before she ran into Virna Jandiroba in March, while Dern is on the first two-fight skid of her career and needs to avoid dropping three in a row. She won’t have an easy time getting Godinez to the mat, but at a near pick ‘em I’ll side with Dern to get back on track after a pair of tough losses.
UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Underdog Bets
Cory Sandhagen to Defeat Umar Nurmagomedov (+235)
As good as Nurmagomedov has been since joining the UFC, it’s a big surprise to see Sandhagen lined as such a significant underdog. “Sandman” has only lost to championship-caliber bantamweights in his UFC career, and while it’s certainly possible that Nurmagomedov will prove he’s ready for a title shot this is easily the biggest challenge he’s faced so far.
Marlon Vera to Defeat Deiveson Figueiredo (+116)
Vera’s lackluster title bid against Sean O’Malley at UFC 299 was a huge disappointment for many fans, but even after that performance I still think he should be the favorite against Figueiredo. “Deus Da Guerra” has looked good since moving up to bantamweight, but Vera’s size advantage may be too much for the former flyweight champion to overcome.
UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi Prop Bets
Michael Chiesa vs. Tony Ferguson to End via Submission (+100)
I can’t talk myself into picking Ferguson outright to snap his losing streak, but both of these men are dangerous submission threats anytime the fight hits the mat. Chiesa has been particularly susceptible to D’arce chokes, and if he isn’t able to finish Ferguson then “Maverick” will need to be wary of getting caught by something himself.
Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (-154)
Brener went the distance in his last fight but stormed into the UFC with a pair of finishes, and Alvarez has only gone to the scorecards once in his 23-fight career. This promises to be one of the more entertaining matchups at UFC Abu Dhabi for as long as it lasts, and there's a strong chance things will end with a big finish.
Marlon Vera to Defeat Deiveson Figueiredo via Points (+320)
If the slight plus money on “Chito” to win outright isn’t quite tempting enough then you can get some enticing odds on him defeating Figueiredo via decision. Vera is certainly a capable finisher when he gets going, but in a three-round fight he may drop the opening round before doing enough across the next 10 minutes to earn a victory on the scorecards.
UFC Fight Night News: Tony Ferguson Responds to Dana White’s Calls for Retirement
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC 307 Report: Hall of Famer Jose Aldo Slated to Return against Surging Contender
• UFC News: Dana White Non-Committal On Conor McGregor Return - ‘He’ll Let Me Know’
• UFC News: Ex-Title Challenger Meets Unbeaten Contender in Fight Night Main Event
• 'No Secret About it,' UFC CEO Dana White Reveals Plans for Jon Jones' Return Fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.