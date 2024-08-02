UFC News: Dana White Non-Committal On Conor McGregor Return - ‘He’ll Let Me Know’
It appears former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor will not be returning to the Octagon anytime soon.
UFC Fight Night News: Tony Ferguson Responds to Dana White’s Calls for Retirement
That’s according to UFC CEO Dana White, who sat down with TNT Sports’ (UK) Adam Catterall in the lead-up to UFC 304, with the full interview getting released Thursday morning.
White and Catterall covered a variety of topics, including a non-existent timeline for McGregor, which White remained rather brief about.
“When Conor is ready to go, he’ll let me know, so I’m not even thinking about it or talking about Conor right now,” White said.
White’s answer follows a common theme since the postponement of McGregor’s fight with Michael Chandler, which was scheduled for June 29 in Las Vegas as the UFC 303 main event. A McGregor toe injury kept him sidelined and left Chandler, who hasn’t competed in MMA in nearly two years, without a fight.
The UFC didn’t address the fight as off until weeks before the event, remaining radio silent after a postponed press conference in Dublin, Ireland, originally scheduled for June 3.
McGregor vs. Chandler Was Postponed
The pair coached TUF 31 in the spring of 2023 but never fought due to complications from the McGregor side, mainly with USADA, among other factors.
At press time, UFC 309 nor UFC 310 have confirmed dates, but the locations are assumed to be Madison Square Garden (New York) in November and T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas) in December. White is targeting a Jon Jones comeback fight, most likely against Stipe Miocic in November, which leaves UFC 310 as the only true unknown main event slot given recent developments across the sport.
Chandler teased the fight on social media Wednesday with a fan-made graphic of him and McGregor staring at one another with the caption, “December to remember?” The UFC has not formally commented regarding the tweet, nor has it addressed McGregor’s two-year driving ban.
Regardless, just like it did in June, the fight still remains in limbo, as the one-year mark since TUF 31 concluded is also drawing closer.
Whether the fight will happen remains to be seen, but Chandler, who hasn’t won a fight since May 2022, is still pushing for it.
For now, only time will tell.
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Lawsuit Update: Judge Rejects $335M Antitrust Settlement in Landmark Decision
• Undefeated UFC Heavyweight Gets Second Suspension in a Row After Promising Debut
• UFC News: Ex-Title Challenger Meets Unbeaten Contender in Fight Night Main Event
• UFC 307 Report: Hall of Famer Jose Aldo Slated to Return against Surging Contender
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.