'No Secret About it,' UFC CEO Dana White Reveals Plans for Jon Jones' Return Fight
UFC CEO Dana White has provided some insight into the return of heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
Jones was originally scheduled to defend his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November 2023, but was forced from the event with a torn pectoral. As fans have waited for Jones to return, British heavyweight phenom Tom Aspinall has claimed and defended the interim heavyweight title, creating much allure for a unification title fight.
White: Jones Return for November Possible
During his August 1 sit down with TNT Sports, White said there's no secret he's planning on Jones returning in November 2024.
"No secret about it," White said. "I'm planning on him fighting in November."
It's not clear what event they'd have in mind for Jones' return. According to the UFC schedule, UFC 307 and 308 are scheduled for October; perhaps the date could be changed for the UFC's biggest star.
As for the fight, both Jones and White have made clear that they are proceeding with the original plan with Miocic. With recent developments, however, the fan consensus is that they'd prefer to see a unification clash between Aspinall and Jones.
Which fight will come to fruition? Only the UFC brass can decide.
