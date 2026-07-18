UFC Oklahoma City: Du Plessis vs. Usman Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Oklahoma City goes down today (July 18) at the Paycom Center, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Dricus du Plessis (-205) vs. Kamaru Usman (+170)

Jared Cannonier (+310) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (-395)

Chase Hooper (-375) vs. Mitch Ramirez (+295)

Tabatha Ricci (+370) vs. Fatima Kline (-485)

Tommy McMillen (-170) vs. Alberto Montes (+142)

Jose Delgado (+105) vs. Austin Bashi (-125)

Seok Hyeon Ko (-185) vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (+154)

Felipe Franco (+124) vs. Levi Rodrigues Jr. (-148)

Alden Coria (-1050) vs. Stewart Nicoll (+675)

Alvin Hines (-120) vs. RJ Harris (+100)

Dione Barbosa (-625) vs. Anna Melisano (+455)

Damien Anderson (-125) vs. Ezra Elliott (+105)

UFC Oklahoma City Moneyline Bets

Jose Delgado to Defeat Austin Bashi (+105)

What looks to be a classic striker vs. grappler matchup will serve as the featured prelim fight for UFC Oklahoma City before the five-fight main card.

Jose Miguel Delgado flexes during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Delgado will obviously be in some danger if Bashi is able to get his takedowns going, but I think he’ll largely be able to keep things standing in order to utilize a clear advantage in the striking department.

Damien Anderson to Defeat Ezra Elliott (+105)

This matchup between UFC newcomers was a very late addition to the card, and it promises to be one of the more intriguing matchups scheduled for Oklahoma City.

Any ground exchanges between these two men should produce some exciting scrambles, and I think that Anderson will be the one to get his hand raised once it’s all said and done.

Jared Cannonier to Defeat Christian Leroy Duncan (+310)

A bit more of a longshot bet, former title challenger Cannonier finds himself lined as a sizeable underdog against former Cage Warriors titleholder Duncan.

Jared Cannonier (left) and Christian Leroy Duncan (right) face off during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duncan comes into the fight riding the momentum of four-straight wins, but Cannonier might still have enough left at this late stage of his career to at least temporarily halt the Englishman’s rise to title contention.

UFC Oklahoma City Prop Bets

Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez – Fight Goes Over 1.5 Rounds (-130)

After an 0-2 start to his UFC career, Ramirez could be looking at an early exit from the promotion if he suffers another loss in Oklahoma City.

Chase Hooper (left) shakes hands with Mitch Ramirez (right) during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hooper is rightfully favored here and is capable of finding a finish, but Ramirez will likely avoid taking too many big risks early on and has gone over 1.5 rounds in both of his UFC fights thus far.

Dione Barbosa vs. Anna Melisano – Fight to Start Round 3 (-105)

Following the withdrawal of Veronica Hardy, Melisano accepted the call to make her UFC debut in Oklahoma City against Barbosa.

Dione Barbosa walks on stage during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Melisano’s has secured her last three wins via finish but finds herself lined as a prohibitive underdog against Barbosa, who has gone the distance in four out of her five UFC outings.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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