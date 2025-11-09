Fighter lands incredible spinning attack to set up brutal KO at UFC Vegas 111

Christian Leroy Duncan produced another highlight-reel finish when he returned to the Octagon this weekend at UFC Vegas 111.

Headlined by welterweight contenders Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown, UFC Vegas 111 is the second of back-to-back UFC Fight Nights at the UFC Apex before the promotion heads to Madison Square Garden for UFC 322 next weekend.

The fairly low-profile event may not have had a lot to offer in term of name value, but the main card opener between Duncan and Marco Tulio did end with a stunning knockout.

Christian Leroy Duncan Sleeps Marco Tulio

Despite having an edge in UFC experience, Duncan entered UFC Vegas 111 as a small underdog to Brazil's Tulio.

"Matuto" won a UFC contract with a second-round finish on his second Dana White's Contender Series appearance last August. Tulio also stopped Ihor Potieria in the first round of his promotional debut earlier this year before finishing Tresean Gore at UFC 314, which put the Brazilian on a 10-fight win streak dating back to 2021.

Duncan also came into the matchup with a bit of momentum thanks to back-to-back wins, which included a first-round finish of Eryk Anders in August that he set up with a spinning elbow.

The commentary team made sure to note Duncan's fondness for spinning attacks when he entered the Octagon in Las Vegas, and in the second round he staggered Tulio with a spinning back fist before he slpet the Brazilian with a massive right hand.

The fight was clearly over even before Duncan landed a half-hearted follow-up shot on the ground, and the 30-year-old is now 3-0 in 2025 with back-to-back knockouts after suffering a loss to Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 304 last year.

Duncan's win was the fourth finish through the first eight UFC Vegas 111 bouts. The night kicked off with back-to-back submissions from Zachary Reese and Daniel Marcos, and Josh Hokit only needed 56 seconds to knock out Max Gimenis in a matchup between debuting heavyweights.

