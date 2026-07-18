UFC Oklahoma City: Du Plessis vs. Usman Full Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns to Oklahoma City this weekend for another UFC Fight Night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 fights on the card.

The main event features two former UFC champions. Dricus du Plessis makes his return to the cage for the first time since losing his middleweight belt to Khamzat Chimaev, while former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman makes his second middleweight appearance after he also fell to Chimaev in a short-notice middleweight bout at UFC 294.

The co-main event is another important clash at 185 lbs., as former title challenger Jared Cannonier looks to bring a halt to Christian Leroy Duncan’s current four-fight win streak that includes two “Performance of the Night”-winning finishes.

UFC Oklahoma City Main Card Predictions

Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Murphy (red gloves) fights Khamzat Chimaev (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s interesting to see Usman move back up to middleweight after suggesting he might be getting the next welterweight title shot against Islam Makhachev. Du Plessis was soundly out wrestled by Chimaev in his last outing, but I’m not sure if Usman can implement that game plan for five rounds at this stage of his career.

(Pick: Du Plessis)

Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Jared Cannonier (red gloves) fights Michael Page (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A win here would solidify Duncan as a potential middleweight title challenger, but I think Cannonier may be able to nullify the Englishman’s dynamic offense and outwork him to win a decision.

(Pick: Cannonier)

Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez

Jim Miller (red gloves) fights against Chase Hooper (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both of these men come into UFC Oklahoma City on two-fight skids. Unfortunately for Ramirez, another loss here may spell the end of his time with the UFC.

(Pick: Hooper)

Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline

Fatima Kline (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Angela Hill (not pictured) in the womens strawweight bout by unanimous decision during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the withdrawal of Amanda Ribas, Kline now has the chance to vault into the strawweight Top 10 when she takes on #7-ranked Ricci.

(Pick: Kline)

Tommy McMillen vs. Alberto Montes

I’m actually a bit surprised that the UFC put this matchup together so early in these fighter’s respective UFC careers, especially given that they seem invested in McMillen as a potential star. I do think McMillen’s reckless striking style will catch up to him at some point, but I expect that he’ll be able to catch Montes at some point in this fight.

(Pick: McMillen)

UFC Oklahoma City Preliminary Card

Jose Delgado vs. Austin Bashi

Hyder Amil (red gloves) fights Jose Miguel Delgado (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This an excellent matchup to close out the prelims for UFC Oklahoma City, and if Delgado is able to keep things standing then he should be able to get the better of Bashi.

(Pick: Delgado)

Seok Hyeon Ko vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani

Phil Rowe (red gloves) fights Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what looks to be one of the more underrated fights on the card, I think Lebosnoyani will put on a more comprehensive performance than in his UFC debut to score the minor upset over Ko.

(Pick: Lebosnoyani)

Felipe Franco vs. Levi Rodrigues Jr.

This all-Brazilian matchup looks sure to produce a knockout, and I’ll take “Baby Monster” to get the victory in his debut while stifling Franco’s attempt to pick up his first UFC win.

(Pick: Rodrigues)

Alden Coria vs. Stewart Nicoll

Alden Coria (red gloves) fights Luis Gurule (blue gloves) in a flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nicoll comes into Oklahoma City with his back against the wall following an 0-3 start to his UFC career, and unfortunately he’s been matched with a fighter that’s impressed fans across his two UFC outings.

(Pick: Coria)

Alvin Hines vs. RJ Harris

This heavyweight clash looks unlikely to go the distance, and I’ll slightly lean with Harris to find a finish and get his hand raised in his UFC debut.

(Pick: Harris)

Dione Barbosa vs. Anna Melisano

Karine Silva (red gloves) fights Dione Barbosa (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Originally slated to face Veronica Hardy, Barbosa should be able to spoil Melisano’s promotional debut and secure the first back-to-back wins of her UFC career.

(Pick: Barbosa)

Damien Anderson vs. Ezra Elliott

This late addition to UFC Oklahoma City is a fantastic matchup between two undefeated prospects making their respective UFC debuts. This should be a fun way to open the card, and I’m siding with Anderson to get the job done.

(Pick: Anderson)

Be sure to check back with MMA KO later today for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Oklahoma City.