UFC Paris: Salahdine Parnasse vs. Dan Hooker Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Paris goes down tomorrow (September 5) at the Accor Arena, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Salahdine Parnasse (-625) vs. Dan Hooker (+455)

Fares Ziam (-155) vs. Axel Sola (+130)

Michael Page (-175) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (+145)

Punahele Soriano (+190) vs. Daniil Donchenko (-230)

Kurtis Campbell (-410) vs. Trevor Peek (+320)

Losene Keita (-395) vs. Muhammad Naimov (+310)

Morgan Charrière (+164) vs. Felipe Lima (-198)

Mario Pinto (-325) vs. Ryan Spann (+260)

Oumar Sy (-225) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+185)

Nathaniel Wood (-298) vs. Pavel Andrusca (+240)

Fabia Sintes (-102) vs. Michael Aljarouj (-118)

Nora Cornolle (-110) vs. Klaudia Syguła (-110)

Luis Felipe Dias (-102) vs. Matthieu Duclos (-118)

Delphine Benouaich (-148) vs. Sofia Montenegro (+124)

UFC Paris Moneyline Bets

Michael Aljarouj to Defeat Fabia Sintes (-118)

Both of these men will be under significant pressure when they step into the cage for their respective debuts, but Aljarouj will have the support of the Paris crowd behind him and has also proven himself against a higher level of competition compared to what Sintes has beaten thus far.

Luis Felipe Dias to Defeat Matthieu Duclos (-118)

Dias could be in for a difficult night if he allows Duclos to keep him at kicking range, but I think the Brazilian will be able to close the distance in order to find the Frenchman’s chin.

Nora Cornolle to Defeat Klaudia Syguła (-110)

Nora Cornolle (red gloves) fights Joselyne Edwards (blue gloves) in a womens bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornolle ran into a surging Joselyne Edwards her last time out in May, and I think that she represents a more significant test for Syguła than what the Polish bantamweight faced in her last two wins against Irina Alekseeva and Priscila Cachoeira.

UFC Paris Prop Bets

Michael Page vs. Nursulton Ruziboev – Fight Goes the Distance (-150)

Michael Page (red gloves) fights Sam Patterson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Page has yet to win via stoppage since joining the UFC, and the 39-year-old’s awkward style and elusiveness will likely make it very difficult for Ruziboev to either connect cleanly or bring him to the mat to try and a finish.

Daniil Donchenko vs. Punahele Soriano – Fight Doesn’t Start Round 3 (-115)

Daniil Donchenko (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Rodrigo Sezinanfo (red gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A bit more of a measured and wrestling-heavy style has helped Soriano secure four-straight wins, but I think Donchenko will be able to force the Hawaiian into more of a firefight that will likely end via knockout.

Losene Keita to Defeat Muhammad Naimov via KO/TKO/DQ (-105)

Nathaniel Wood (red gloves) fights Losene Keita (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keita has a lot to prove to the casual fans that didn’t follow his pre-UFC career after dropping his debut against Wood, and I expect that “Black Panther” will show off his dangerous striking and knockout power when he squares off with Naimov in Paris.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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