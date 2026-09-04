UFC Paris: Salahdine Parnasse vs. Dan Hooker Full Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns to Paris, France this weekend for another UFC Fight Night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.

The main event will see former KSW star Salahdine Parnasse step into the Octagon for his highly-anticipated UFC debut, and standing across from him will be longtime promotional staple and fan favorite Dan Hooker.

The co-main event also takes place in the lightweight division and is an all-French matchup featuring Fares Ziam and Axel Sola.

UFC Paris Main Card Predictions

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Dan Hooker

I do still think Hooker may be capable of pulling off the upset in Paris, but at this stage of his career it’s tough to back him against a younger fighter as credentialed as Parnasse that’s also going to have the support of a raucous French crowd behind him.

(Pick: Parnasse)

Fares Ziam vs. Axel Sola

Fares Ziam (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’ll be very curious to see which side the Paris crowd

chooses when these two men enter the cage, and I’m going to slightly lean with Ziam to get back on track after Tom Nolan ended his lengthy winning run with a

significant upset his last time out.

(Pick: Ziam)

Michael Page vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Michael Page (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Sam Patterson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Page made headlines during fight week for UFC Paris by claiming that he wants to give the UFC the kind of highlight-reel finish they were likely hoping for when he was signed, but even if that doesn’t happen I still think he can avoid being taken down and outpoint Ruziboev on the feet.

(Pick: Page)

Punahele Soriano vs. Daniil Donchenko

Daniil Donchenko (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Rodrigo Sezinanfo (red gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soriano has quietly put together a very solid four-fight win streak over the last two years, but Donchenko has also quickly established himself as one of the more violent fighters on the UFC roster after winning Season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter.

(Pick: Donchenko)

Kurtis Campbell vs. Trevor Peek

Kurtis Campbell (red gloves) fights Danny Silva (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell comes into UFC Paris after suffering an upset-loss in his first UFC outing in London, and I expect that “The Pink Panther” will be able to bounce back here and potentially end Peek’s UFC run as the American returns from nearly two years on the sidelines.

(Pick: Campbell)

Losene Keita vs. Muhammad Naimov

Nathaniel Wood (red gloves) fights Losene Keita (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After coming up short against Nathaniel Wood in his UFC debut, this matchup represents a huge chance for Keita to properly introduce himself to UFC fans and prove why he was long-regarded as one of the top prospects competing outside of the promotion.

(Pick: Keita)

UFC Paris Preliminary Card

Morgan Charrière vs. Felipe Lima

Morgan Charriere (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Nate Landwehr (red gloves) in the featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s obvious why the UFC slotted this featherweight matchup in as the featured prelim for UFC Paris, and I think that Charrière will be able to feed off the energy of the Paris crowd in order to secure a minor upset and continue his recent trend of alternating wins and losses.

(Pick: Charrière)

Mario Pinto vs. Ryan Spann

Mario Pinto (red gloves) greets Felipe Franco (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Ryan Spann is absolutely the kind of fighter that could play spoiler here with an unexpected finish, I have to side with Pinto to add another victory to his undefeated record and hopefully set himself up for some bigger matchups at heavyweight.

(Pick: Pinto)

Oumar Sy vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Nikita Krylov (red gloves) fights Modestas Bukauskas (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This feels like one of the more difficult fights on the card to call, but I’m going to pick Bukauskas to stifle Sy’s takedown attempts and get the better of the Frenchman on the feet as long as he can avoid getting hit by anything too significant.

(Pick: Bukauskas)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Pavel Andrusca

Nathaniel Wood (red gloves) reacts before the fight against Losene Keita (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a real shame that one of the most highly-touted prospects in MMA has to make his UFC debut up a weight class and on short notice, especially against an underrated fighter like Wood that’s already been with the promotion since 2018.

(Pick: Wood)

Fabia Sintes vs. Michael Aljarouj

This is one of two matchups between debuting fighters scheduled for UFC Paris, and I have to side with Aljarouj to get his and raised given that “The Soldier” has beaten some higher-level competition compared to Sintes.

(Pick: Aljarouj)

Nora Cornolle vs. Klaudia Syguła

Nora Cornolle (red gloves) fights Joselyne Edwards (blue gloves) in a women's bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A third-straight loss would leave Cornolle in a pretty precarious position, and I think that she’ll be able to halt Syguła’s momentum at UFC Paris with the latter fighter coming in following back-to-back wins.

(Pick: Cornolle)

Luis Felipe Dias vs. Matthieu Duclos

Duclos has won four-straight fights since being knocked out by Marco Tulio on Dana White’s Contender Series, but unfortunately the former Hexagone MMA champion has been matched up with another hard-hitting Brazilian in Dias for his first UFC fight.

(Pick: Dias)

Delphine Benouaich vs. Sofia Montenegro

Montenegro is one of the rare instances of a fighter that won a UFC contract even after losing a fight of Dana White’s Contender Series, and I think her height and reach advantage will allow her to get the better of Benouaich in this battle between UFC debutants.

(Pick: Montenegro)

Be sure to check back with MMA KO tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Paris.