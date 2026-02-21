UFC Fight Night Houston Live Stream Results & Highlights for Strickland vs. Hernandez

The UFC returns from an off week tonight (February 21) for a UFC Fight Night event at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

The main event will see former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland try to return to title contention when he takes on #4-ranked Anthony Hernandez, who is riding the momentum of an impressive eight-fight win streak.

The night’s co-main event is also a pivotal contest for the welterweight division, as Geoff Neal will try to defend his spot in the Top 15 when he takes on Uros Medic, who has never seen the judges’ scorecards in his 15-fight professional MMA career.

UFC Fight Night Houston Live Results & Highlights

The rest of the UFC Vegas 113 main card also includes a featherweight matchup between Dan Ige and Melquizael Costa, as well as a clash between top-ranked heavyweight contenders Serghei Spivac and Ante Delija.

READ MORE: UFC Returns to Winnipeg & Reveals Huge Main Event for UFC Fight Night Card

Marcin Tybura (red gloves) fights Ante Delija (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Jacobe Smith will welcome Josiah Harrell to the UFC in an intriguing matchup between undefeated welterweights, and the main card action will kick off with a middleweight bout featuring Zach Reese and Michel Pereira.

Michel Pereira (red gloves) fights Abus Magomedov (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Chidi Njokuani and Carlos Leal will throw down in a featured prelim fight that looks sure to produce a finish, and the rest of the UFC Houston prelims include notable matchups such as Yadier del Valle vs. Jordan Leavitt, Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Punahele Soriano, and the debut of Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani against Phil Rowe.

Chidi Njokuani (red gloves) fights Rhys McKee (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Rowe did initially miss weight for the fight with Lebosnoyani but successfully hit the welterweight limit on his second attempt, and thankfully there were no other issues on the scale during weigh-in day for UFC Houston.

READ MORE: Undefeated UFC Finishing Machine Gets New Opponent in Late-Notice Change to UFC 326

The prelim action is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

UFC Fight Night Houston Main Card (Paramount+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez



• Co-Main Event: Geoff Neal vs. Uros Medic



• Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa



• Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija



• Jacobe Smith vs. Josiah Harrell



• Zach Reese vs. Michel Pereira

UFC Fight Night Houston Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

• Chidi Njokuani vs. Carlos Leal



• Ode Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris



• Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule



• Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards



• Ramiz Brahamaj vs. Punahele Soriano



• Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Phil Row



• Yadier del Valle vs. Jordan Leavitt



• Carli Judice vs. Julianna Miller