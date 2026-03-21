UFC London: Free Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy Live Stream Results & Highlights

The UFC returns to London, England today (March 21) for a UFC Fight Night card that takes place at London’s O2 Arena.

The main event is a likely featherweight title eliminator fight featuring two undefeated contenders. Lerone Murphy gets the chance to headline a UFC event in his home country following a jaw-dropping knockout of Aaron Pico, and Movsar Evloev returns to action for the first time since he defeated former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310 in 2024.

The night’s co-main event sees England’s Luke Riley return after stopping Bogdan Grad in his promotional debut at UFC Paris, and Michael Aswell Jr. will be looking to shatter the former Cage Warriors star’s undefeated record following a first-round knockout against Lucas Almeida.

UFC London Live Results & Highlights

The UFC London main card will also see Michael Page return to the welterweight division to face Sam Patterson in an all-British affair after Iwo Baraniewski takes on Austen Lane in a light heavyweight contest.

Sam Patterson (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Trey Waters (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Christian Leroy Duncan looks to extend his three-fight win streak when he takes on #11-ranked middleweight contender Roman Dolidze, and the main card action opens with another featherweight tilt between the debuting Kurtis Campbell and Danny Silva.

Christian Leroy Duncan of England arrives at weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Mason Jones and Axel Sola are set to meet in a featured prelim that could be the pre-event frontrunner for “Fight of the Night” at UFC London. The rest of the prelims will also see four different fighters make their promotional debuts, including former two-division Oktagon MMA titleholder Losene Keita.

Losene Keita was a two-division champion in Oktagon MMA. | (Oktagon MMA)

UFC London did lose one bout on weigh-in day when Luana Carolina missed the women’s bantamweight limit by a significant margin and her fight with Melissa Mullins was scrapped. The prelim action is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

UFC London Main Card (Paramount+, 4:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy



• Co-Main Event: Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell Jr.



• Michael Page vs. Sam Patterson



• Iwo Baraniewski vs. Austen Lane



• Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan



• Kurtis Campbell vs. Danny Silva

UFC London Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 1:00 p.m. ET)

• Mason Jones vs. Axel Sola



• Nathaniel Wood vs. Losene Keita



• Mario Pinto vs. Felipe Franco



• Antonio Trocoli vs. Mantas Kondratavicius



• Louie Sutherland vs. Brandon Pericic



• Shem Rock vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady



• Shanelle Dyer vs. Ravena Oliveira