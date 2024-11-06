UFC Fight Night Magny vs. Prates - Full Fight Card Predictions
The UFC returns to Las Vegas, NV this Saturday (November 9) for its centennial Fight Night event at the UFC Apex, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 12-fight card.
Main Card
Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates
Magny has found himself matched up with rising contenders on more than one occasion, but as of late the 37-year-old has had a harder time defending his spot in the UFC’s welterweight rankings.
“The Haitian Sensation” needed a huge comeback to defeat Mike Malott at UFC 297 before being stopped by the undefeated Michael Morales, and even though Prates is too heavy a favorite for my liking I have to side with the Brazilian to hand Magny back-to-back losses here.
(Pick: Prates)
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Renier De Ridder
Former ONE Championship titleholder de Ridder will make his promotional debut opposite longtime UFC veteran Meerschaert in possibly the most intriguing matchup on this card.
This promises to be a high-level grappler vs. grappler matchup on paper, and with “The Dutch Knight” carrying a significant size advantage over Meerschaert I’m picking de Ridder to hit the ground running in his UFC debut.
(Pick: De Ridder)
Ricky Turcios vs. Benardo Sopaj
This bantamweight tilt will see Sopaj attempt to rebound from a knockout-loss in his UFC debut when he takes on The Ultimate Fighter 29 winner Turcios.
Turcios has alternated wins and losses thus far in the UFC, and I expect that Sopaj will come out with a significant sense of urgency in this fight to secure his first UFC win and solidify his place on the roster.
(Pick: Sopaj)
Luana Pinheiro vs. Gillian Robertson
This isn’t a card that’s filled with ranked action, but outside of the main event this is the most significant fight of the night in terms of how it will influence the division.
It will likely only move her up one spot to Pinheiro’s current #13 ranking, but a third-straight win for Robertson should set the Canadian up for a crack at the Top 10 the next time she enters the cage.
(Pick: Robertson)
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Duško Todorović
A perfect 6-0 in his professional career, Abdul-Malik is set to face an experienced UFC veteran for his debut fight in the promotion.
I’m always skeptical about seeing fighters with so few pro bouts join the ranks of the UFC, and even though I do think Todorović could play spoiler here Abdul-Malik’s finishing skills may prove to be too much for the Serbian.
(Pick: Abdul-Malik)
Preliminary Card*
*With the loss of Cody Garbrandt vs. Miles Johns from the main card, one of these
fights may be moved up from the prelims.
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Denise Gomes
Kowalkiewicz’s unexpected four-fight win streak was halted by Iasmin Lucindo earlier this year, and unfortunately for the former UFC title challenger she’s once again been matched up with a rising talent in Gomes.
(Pick: Gomes)
Gastone Bolaños vs. Cortavious Romious
This fight feels like a bit of a toss-up, and even though Bolaños had a lengthy run with Bellator and already has two UFC appearances under his belt I’ll pick Romious to score a win in his promotional debut.
(Pick: Romious)
Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos vs. Zachary Scroggin
Dos Santos was originally scheduled to meet Nicolas Dalby in what would have been one of the more interesting fights on this card, and now in a short-notice matchup I expect the Brazilian will give Scroggin a rude welcome to the UFC.
(Pick: Dos Santos)
Matthew Semelsberger vs. Charles Radtke
This is a well-matched fight between a pair of hard-hitting welterweights, and after dropping three-straight bouts I think Semelsberger will snap his losing skid here and possibly avoiding being cut from the UFC.
(Pick: Semelsberger)
Cody Stamann vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
This is the kind of matchup where I’d have confidently picked Stamann during his prime, but if Blackshear can avoid spending extended periods on his back then this should be his fight to lose.
(Pick: Blackshear)
Tresean Gore vs. Antonio Trócoli
Gore is almost certainly fighting for his place on the UFC roster after a 1-2 run and layoff of more than two years, and while this matchup looks like it’s designed to get Trócoli his first UFC win I’m siding with “Mr. Vicious” to get the job done.
(Pick: Gore)
Melissa Mullins vs. Klaudia Syguła
Mullins suffered a sizeable upset-loss in her second UFC outing back in April, but now she has a chance to get back on track and spoil Syguła’s promotional debut when the pair meet in Las Vegas.
(Pick: Mullins)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night Magny vs. Prates all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
