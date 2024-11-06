UFC Report: Fan-Favorite Ex-Champ Pulled From UFC Vegas 100
With UFC Vegas 100 around the corner, one of the most promising fights of the night is on the rocks.
UFC's centennial APEX event on November 9 promised a deceptively stacked night of fights, including the promotional debut of former ONE double-champion Reiner De Ridder and the return of former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.
Cody Garbrandt Withdraws from UFC Vegas 100
Now, per a report from BJPENN's Cole Shelton, 'No Love' has withdrawn from his fight for 'undisclosed reasons'. His opponent, Miles Johns, is reportedly trying to stay on the card.
Garbrandt (14-6) was returning from a loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 in April. The 33-year-old former champ has had it rough since winning the championship in 2016, losing six of his next nine fights.
With the cancellation, UFC Vegas 100 is down to 12 fights, which is still respectable for most fight nights.
UFC Vegas 100 Full Card
(Bout order subject to change)
- Tresean Gore (4-2) vs. Antonio Trocoli (12-4); Middleweight
- Cortavious Romious (9-2) vs. Gaston Bolanos (7-4); Bantamweight
- Melissa Mullins (6-1) vs. Klaudia Sygula (6-1); Bantamweight
- Cody Stamann (21-7-1) vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (14-7-1); Bantamweight
- Charles Radtke (9-4) vs. Matt Semelsberger (11-7); Welterweight
- Mansur Abdul-Malik (6-0) vs. Dusko Todorovic (12-4); Middleweight
- Elizeu Zaleski (24-8-1) vs. Zach Scroggin (7-0); Welterweight
- Luana Pinheiro (11-3) vs. Gillian Robertson (14-8); Strawweight
- Gerald Meerschaert (37-17) vs. Reiner de Ridder (17-2); Middleweight
- Ricky Turcios (12-4) vs. Bernardo Sopaj (11-3); Bantamweight
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-8) vs. Denise Gomes (9-3); Strawweight
- Neil Magny (29-12) vs. Carlos Prates (20-6); Welterweight
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Ex-UFC Contender Jimmie Rivera Previews BKFC Title Fight vs. Kai Stewart
- Introducing the Brazilian Powerhouse Knocking Out the UFC’s Elite
- ONE 169 Preview - Malykhin vs. Kane, Rodtang vs. Smith 2
- Nate Diaz Hilariously Spars with Fan Who Asked UFC Star for Autograph
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.