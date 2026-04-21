UFC Officially Parts Ways With 12-Year Veteran That Fought Multiple UFC Hall of Famers

The UFC parted ways with two fighters this week, and one of them had been a member of the promotion’s roster for well over 10 years.

A torrid stretch of the UFC’s 2026 schedule continues this weekend when the promotion returns home to Las Vegas for a UFC Fight Night event headlined by former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling and Youssef Zalal, which follows last Saturday’s UFC Winnipeg card that saw Mike Malott stop Gilbert Burns in the night’s main event.

Burns retired following the loss and was removed from the official UFC roster shortly thereafter. According to the UFC Roster News account, two other fighters were also removed from the UFC website this week.

Shem Rock Cut After 0-2 UFC Run

Following back-to-back losses out of as many fights, Shem Rock’s brief UFC career has apparently come to an end.

Looks like I got to change my use username handles 😂 — Shem Rock (@shemrockufc) April 21, 2026

The 32-year-old initially began his career with six-straight finishes before falling to Nathan Kelly in 2021 in the first defense of his Clan Wars featherweight belt. After rebounding with another pair of first-round finishes, Rock joined top European promotion Oktagon MMA in 2023 and won four-straight bouts after fighting to a draw with Arthur Lima in his promotional debut.

Shem Rock (red gloves) fights Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

The Liverpudlian made his UFC debut in Qatar last November and dropped a decision to the undefeated Nurullo Aliev, and he also came up short on the scorecards when he welcomed Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady back to the Octagon at UFC London last month.

Pedro Munhoz Exits UFC After 22 Fight & 12 Years

While Rock’s UFC run only saw him step into the Octagon twice, longtime bantamweight veteran Pedro Munhoz competed under the UFC banner a total of 22 times after joining the promotion in 2014.

Pedro Munhoz lands a hit against Dominick Cruz during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

A staple of the bantamweight Top 15 for years, Munhoz shared the Octagon with former UFC titleholders Cody Garbrandt, Aljamain Sterling, Frankie Edgar, Dominick Cruz, Jose Aldo, and Sean O’Malley. His best UFC run was a four-fight win streak from 2016-2017 that saw him submit three opponents via guillotine choke and secure post-fight bonuses for all three of those victories.

Pedro Munhoz (blue gloves) and Cody Garbrandt (red gloves) during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“The Young Punisher” dropped back-to-back decisions to Aldo and Cruz in 2021 before a meeting with O’Malley at UFC 276 ended in a No Contest due to an eye poke. Munhoz rebounded the following year with what turned out to be his final UFC win against Chris Gutierrez, and he closed out his UFC career with three-straight losses to top bantamweight contenders Marlon Vera, Kyler Phillips, and Aiemann Zahabi.