UFC Winnipeg: Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott Full Fight Card Picks & Predictions
The UFC returns to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada tonight (April 18) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 fights on the card.
The main event will see Canada’s Mike Malott try to break back into the welterweight rankings when he takes on former title challenger Gilbert Burns, who comes into the night on a four-fight skid that most recently saw him suffer a knockout-loss to Michael Morales last May.
The night’s co-main event is an exciting matchup in the bantamweight division, as Charles Jourdain also looks to score a big victory in his home country and extend his winning run to three fights in a meeting with Kyler Phillips.
UFC Winnipeg Main Card Predictions
Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott
Malott should absolutely be favored here and has the power necessary to end this matchup during the early going, but I still haven’t forgotten what happened in his fight with Neil Magny.
(Pick: Burns)
Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain
It’s been more than two years since Phillips’ last win, and this would be a big spot for “The Matrix” to snap his current two-fight skid.
(Pick: Phillips)
Mandel Nallo vs. Jai Herbert
Nallo will be the final debutant competing at UFC Winnipeg. Like Vologdin, I think the Canadian is faced with a stiff test here in Herbert.
(Pick: Herbert)
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva
I think this fight could end up being quite a bit more competitive than the current betting odds indicate, but Jasudavicius should still be able to get her hand raised and get back on track after Manon Fiorot ended her lengthy win streak.
(Pick: Jasudavicius)
Thiago Moisés vs. Gauge Young
Provided he can avoid eating too many significant shots from Young, I think Moisés should be able to get back into the win column here and continue his recent trend of alternating wins and losses.
(Pick: Moisés)
UFC Winnipeg Preliminary Card Predictions
Dennis Buzukja vs. Márcio Barbosa
Barbosa is the biggest favorite at UFC Winnipeg by a pretty significant margin, and I expect that he’ll make good on those odds by scoring a big finish in his first UFC outing.
(Pick: Barbosa)
Robert Valentin vs. Julien Leblanc
Valentin desperately needs a win here to avoid almost certainly being cut, and I think he should be able to handle Leblanc given that signing the 34-year-old was a bit of a surprise on the UFC’s part.
(Pick: Valentin)
Tanner Boser vs. Gokhan Saricam
Making his return to the UFC after more than two and a half years away and one fight outside the Octagon, I’m siding with Boser to spoil Saricam’s promotional debut.
(Pick: Boser)
Melissa Croden vs. Darya Zheleznyakova
Zheleznyakova’s loss to Ailin Perez has aged well, and I think “Iron Lady” can score the minor upset here after defeating Melissa Mullins in her last outing.
(Pick: Zheleznyakova)
JJ Aldrich vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
This one feels like it could go either way, but I’ll side with Horth to feed off the energy of the Canadian crowd and secure her third win in a row.
(Pick: Horth)
John Castañeda vs. Mark Vologdin
Vologdin is the first of a number of a fighters making their promotional debuts at UFC Winnipeg, but the Russian has also been handed a tough first fight against the underrated Castañeda.
(Pick: Castañeda)
Jamie Siraj vs. John Yannis
This fight was a very late addition the card, and I expect that Siraj will get the Canadian fighters off to a strong start on the night.
(Pick: Siraj)
MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Winnipeg all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us later today for live results and highlights from all the action.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.