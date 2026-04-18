UFC Winnipeg: Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott Full Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada tonight (April 18) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 fights on the card.

The main event will see Canada’s Mike Malott try to break back into the welterweight rankings when he takes on former title challenger Gilbert Burns, who comes into the night on a four-fight skid that most recently saw him suffer a knockout-loss to Michael Morales last May.

The night’s co-main event is an exciting matchup in the bantamweight division, as Charles Jourdain also looks to score a big victory in his home country and extend his winning run to three fights in a meeting with Kyler Phillips.

UFC Winnipeg Main Card Predictions

Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott

Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) fights Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Malott should absolutely be favored here and has the power necessary to end this matchup during the early going, but I still haven’t forgotten what happened in his fight with Neil Magny.

(Pick: Burns)

Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain

Kyler Phillips (blue gloves) fights Pedro Munhoz (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been more than two years since Phillips’ last win, and this would be a big spot for “The Matrix” to snap his current two-fight skid.

(Pick: Phillips)

Mandel Nallo vs. Jai Herbert

Jai Herbert (red gloves) fights against Chris Padilla (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Nallo will be the final debutant competing at UFC Winnipeg. Like Vologdin, I think the Canadian is faced with a stiff test here in Herbert.

(Pick: Herbert)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva

Jasmine Jasudavicius (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Jessica Andrade (not pictured) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

I think this fight could end up being quite a bit more competitive than the current betting odds indicate, but Jasudavicius should still be able to get her hand raised and get back on track after Manon Fiorot ended her lengthy win streak.

(Pick: Jasudavicius)

Thiago Moisés vs. Gauge Young

Benoit Saint-Denis (red gloves) fights Thiago Moises (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Provided he can avoid eating too many significant shots from Young, I think Moisés should be able to get back into the win column here and continue his recent trend of alternating wins and losses.

(Pick: Moisés)

UFC Winnipeg Preliminary Card Predictions

Dennis Buzukja vs. Márcio Barbosa

Barbosa is the biggest favorite at UFC Winnipeg by a pretty significant margin, and I expect that he’ll make good on those odds by scoring a big finish in his first UFC outing.

(Pick: Barbosa)

Robert Valentin vs. Julien Leblanc

Valentin desperately needs a win here to avoid almost certainly being cut, and I think he should be able to handle Leblanc given that signing the 34-year-old was a bit of a surprise on the UFC’s part.

(Pick: Valentin)

Tanner Boser vs. Gokhan Saricam

Tanner Boser (red gloves) celebrates the win over Aleksa Camur (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Making his return to the UFC after more than two and a half years away and one fight outside the Octagon, I’m siding with Boser to spoil Saricam’s promotional debut.

(Pick: Boser)

Melissa Croden vs. Darya Zheleznyakova

Zheleznyakova’s loss to Ailin Perez has aged well, and I think “Iron Lady” can score the minor upset here after defeating Melissa Mullins in her last outing.

(Pick: Zheleznyakova)

JJ Aldrich vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Jamey-Lyn Horth (red gloves) fights Vanessa Demopoulos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This one feels like it could go either way, but I’ll side with Horth to feed off the energy of the Canadian crowd and secure her third win in a row.

(Pick: Horth)

John Castañeda vs. Mark Vologdin

Chris Gutierrez (red gloves) fights John Castaneda (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Vologdin is the first of a number of a fighters making their promotional debuts at UFC Winnipeg, but the Russian has also been handed a tough first fight against the underrated Castañeda.

(Pick: Castañeda)

Jamie Siraj vs. John Yannis

This fight was a very late addition the card, and I expect that Siraj will get the Canadian fighters off to a strong start on the night.

(Pick: Siraj)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Winnipeg all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us later today for live results and highlights from all the action.