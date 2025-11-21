UFC Qatar full fight card betting guide for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker

The UFC holds its first-ever event in Qatar tomorrow (November 22), and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup on the card and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC Qatar Full Fight Card Odds

• Arman Tsarukyan (-650) vs. Dan Hooker (+470)



• Belal Muhammad (+220) vs. Ian Machado Garry (-270)



• Volkan Oezdemir (-225) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+185)



• Jack Hermansson (+205) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (-250)



• Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-135) vs. Shamil Gaziev (+114)



• Tagir Ulanbekov (-218) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (+180)



• Bogdan Grad (+210) vs. Luke Riley (-258)



• Nicolas Dalby (+275) vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev (-345)



• Alex Perez (+180) vs. Asu Almabayev (-218)



• Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (-1650) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (+950)



• Bekzat Almakhan (+114) vs. Aleksandre Topuria (-135)



• Ismael Naurdiev (-142) vs. Ryan Loder (+120)



• Nurullo Aliev (-290) vs. Shem Rock (+235)



• Marek Bujlo (+170) vs. Denzel Freeman (-250)

UFC Qatar Underdog Bets

Dan Hooker to Defeat Arman Tsarukyan (+470)

Jalin Turner (red gloves) fights Dan Hooker (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Tsarukyan certainly deserves to be the favorite here, but given how wide the odds are it could be worth throwing some money down on Hooker to score an upset. “The Hangman” enters UFC Qatar on a three-fight win streak, and at 35 years old Hooker will be well aware that this matchup might represent his last chance to make a run at the UFC lightweight title.

Jack Hermansson to Defeat Myktybek Orolbai (+170)

Jack Hermansson (red gloves) and Chris Curtis (blue gloves) are separated by the official during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Coming off an ugly knockout-loss to Gregory Rodrigues, Hermansson has elected to drop down a division after alternating wins and losses across his last nine fights at middleweight. Orolbai will certainly present a stiff test for him, but “The Joker” will bring a size advantage into the matchup and is unlikely to be out grappled.

Bekzat Almakhan to defeat Aleksandre Topuria (+114)

Brad Katona (red gloves) fights Bekzat Almakhan (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

With his brother Ilia in his corner, fans will be watching intently to see if Topuria can improve to 2-0 in the UFC after besting the formerly-undefeated Colby Thicknesse in his UFC debut. Almakhan fell short to top-ranked bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov in his own UFC debut before stopping Brad Katona, and “The Turan Warrior” has the skillset necessary to potentially stifle Topuria at UFC Qatar.

UFC Qatar Prop Bets

Ian Machado Garry to Defeat Belal Muhammad via Decision (-125)

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) fights Carlos Prates (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Nearly a 3 to 1 favorite to win this matchup outright, bettors can get significantly better odds on Machado Garry getting his hand raised via decision. The Irishman’s last finish came against Daniel Rodriguez in 2023, and former welterweight titleholder Muhammad hasn’t been stopped since his first meeting with Vicente Luque at UFC 205.

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker - Fight Goes Over 3.5 Rounds (+105)

Arman Tsarukyan (blue gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While they're each capable of getting things done early, Tsarukyan hasn’t been finished outside of his second pro fight and Hooker is known as one of the toughest fighters on the UFC roster. Both men are also returning from fairly long layoffs, so it might take a little while for things to really heat up given that they’ll have a possible five rounds to work.

Bogdan Grad vs. Luke Riley - Fight Doesn't Go the Distance (-160)

Bogdan Grad kicks Michael Aswell in a featherweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

This is one of the most highly-anticipated fights at UFC Qatar for hardcore MMA fans, and the expectation is that there will be fireworks when Riley steps in to make his UFC debut against Grad. Both men boast plenty of knockouts on their respective records, and it seems unlikely that this matchup will make it to the judges’ scorecards.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

