UFC Qatar Reportedly Adds Huge Fight Featuring Undefeated Islam Makhachev Teammate
The upcoming UFC Qatar card has reportedly added a huge matchup between two of the lightweights division’s most promising up-and-coming names.
Scheduled to take place at the Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Doha on November 21, this year’s edition of UFC Qatar will mark the UFC’s second-ever event in the country after first visiting Qatar in November of last year.
The card doesn’t have a main event as of yet, but earlier this week it added a pair of fan-friendly matchups pitting Santiago Luna against Aleksandre Topuria and former flyweight title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi against Asu Almabayev.
Manoel Sousa vs. Magomed Zaynukov Added to UFC Qatar
With less than a month to go until UFC Qatar, Laerte Viana reports that the card has received another major addition in the form of a lightweight matchup between Manoel Sousa and Magomed Zaynukov.
A contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series last year, Sousa began his professional MMA career with 11-straight wins and only went the distance once in his PFL Challenger Series matchup with Paulo Henrique Laia in 2023.
Following a first-round knockout of Tim Wilde in his Bellator debut the following year, Sousa suffered his first loss at the hands of Archie Colgan in a battle between undefeated fighters at Bellator Champions Series: London.
“Manumito” rebounded with a win in the LFA before defeating Christian Perez on DWCS, and he’s now 2-0 in the UFC this year after he stopped Bolaji Oki in the final round of his promotional debut and took a unanimous decision over Richie Miranda in his last outing in August.
Undefeated Magomed Zaynukov Trains With UFC Champion Islam Makhachev
Sousa will take on a fellow DWCS contract winner at UFC Qatar, as Zaynukov also punched his ticket to the UFC last year when he took a unanimous decision over Lucas Caldas.
That victory over Caldas brought Zaynukov’s professional record to a perfect 8-0, and at UFC Abu Dhabi the 31-year-old extended that perfect run when he handed Damian Rzepecki his first loss.
“Wild Chanko” is also a training partner of current UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev, so expectations around the Russian were significant coming out of DWCS and will remain so when he faces a stiff test in Sousa at UFC Qatar.
UFC Qatar Fight Card
Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Asu Almabayev
Santiago Luna vs. Aleksandre Topuria
Manoel Sousa vs. Magomed Zaynukov
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.