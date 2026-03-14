UFC Newcomer Starches Opponent With Brutal KO After Violent UFC Vegas 114 Fight

The first knockout of the night at UFC Vegas 114 came courtesy of a fighter making his highly-anticipated UFC debut.

Taking place in between UFC 326 and next weekend’s UFC Fight Night card in London, England, UFC Vegas 114 features ranked action in both the main and co-main events, as the card will close out with a featherweight matchup between Josh Emmett and Kevin Vallejos after Amanda Lemos and Gillian Robertson square off in a strawweight contest.

One of the more intriguing prelim bouts for hardcore fans was the lightweight tilt between Bolaji Oki and Manoel Sousa, who was making his promotional debut after winning a UFC contract with a third-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series last August.

Manoel Sousa Scores Vicious Knockout In UFC Debut

Boasting a 12-1 record that includes wins in CFFC, the LFA, Bellator, and the PFL to go along with his impressive victory on DWCS, Sousa was a sizeable favorite to get things done in his formal UFC debut against Oki.

The Brazilian got off to a hot start when he appeared to hurt his fellow DWCS contract winner with strikes, but Oki did well to rally and land some big shots of his own to set up what turned into easily the most action-packed fight of UFC Vegas 114 up to that point.

Sousa was able to turned things back up during the third round, and with less than a minute to go in the fight “Manumito” put Oki flat on his back by the cage and knew right away that there was no need to dive in and land any follow-up punches on the ground.

12 Out Of Sousa's 14 Wins Have Come Via Finish

The knockout-win was an emphatic way for Sousa to make his UFC debut, and the Brazilian’s arrival in the UFC feels like it’s been a long time coming given the success that he’s experienced outside of the promotion.

"It's exciting to have a debut like that in the UFC."



Manoel Sousa lands a clean knockout in the third round to earn his first @UFC win #UFCVegas114



Prelim Results ➡️ https://t.co/7kE73F4kWx pic.twitter.com/lmXzBsOwRe — UFC News (@UFCNews) March 14, 2026

Following a brief amateur career that saw him go 3-0 at the beginning of 2019, Sousa made his professional debut later that year and stopped four-straight opponents in a six-month span. The fourth win during that run came against current top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy, and Sousa ended up winning his first nine fights via finish before he took a split decision over Paulo Henrique Laia on PFL Challenger Series in 2023.

Manoel Sousa before his DWCS fight with Cristian Perez. | (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

The 28-year-old made the move to Bellator in 2024 and scored a first-round knockout in his debut before suffering his first loss to Archie Colgan in a battle between undefeated lightweights. A win over Lucas Barros at LFA 205 last year secured Sousa’s spot on DWCS, and fans will be eagerly awaiting news of his next fight following the Brazilian’s impressive debut at UFC Vegas 114.