Navajo Stirling Drops Wild Promo Video for UFC Qatar Fight with Jiri Prochazka

Navajo Stirling appears to be just as excited as anyone else about the recent news that he’ll be headlining UFC Qatar opposite Jiří Procházka.

Set to take place on November 21 at Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena, this year’s edition of UFC Qatar will see the UFC return to Doha for the second time after first holding a UFC Fight Night event there in November of last year.

Yesterday, the UFC dropped the first official slate of fights for UFC Qatar and revealed that Stirling and Procházka will headline the event in a massive light heavyweight bout.

Navajo Stirling Drops Hilarious Promo Video for UFC Qatar Main Event

A perfect 11-0 in his professional MMA career, Stirling has secured six victories in the UFC since joining the promotion off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024.

After Bogdan Guskov was moved to a headlining fight with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Abu Dhabi over the summer, Stirling stepped up for a huge short-notice opportunity against Jan Błachowicz at UFC Belgrade and knocked the former UFC champion out in the opening round.

Jan Błachowicz (red gloves) fights Navajo Stirling (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now set for another fight against a former light heavyweight titleholder, Stirling dropped a unique video on his Instagram to get fans hyped for the Procházka fight following the official UFC Qatar announcement.

😂 Navajo Stirling drops an UNBELIEVABLE announcement video for Jiri Prochazka



Stirling vs Prochazka is set for the main event of UFC Qatar November 21st



Via @navajostirling pic.twitter.com/rIt9CpobYZ — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) September 29, 2026

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Carlos Ulberg Still Sidelined After Surgery

The UFC Qatar main event is a pivotal fight for the light heavyweight division, which is currently in a bit of a holding pattern while Carlos Ulberg recovers from the knee injury suffered during his title-winning performance against Procházka.

Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following Alex Pereira’s decision to vacate the light heavyweight belt ahead of a failed interim heavyweight title bid at UFC Freedom 250, the UFC booked Ulberg and Procházka in a fight for the vacant title that served as the headlining bout for UFC 327.

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Black Jag” visibly compromised his knee during the early part of that bout, but Ulberg rallied to knock out Procházka just under four minutes into the fight and bring his overall win streak to 10 fights.

Jiří Procházka Looks to Return to UFC Title Mix With Navajo Stirling Fight

The matchup with Ulberg marked the second time that Procházka has fought for the vacant light heavyweight belt, and it was also his third bid to reclaim the title that he first won by submitting Glover Teixeira back in 2022.

Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Glover Teixera (red gloves) during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

The Czech star unfortunately relinquished the belt when a scheduled rematch with Teixeira fell through due to a shoulder injury that kept Procházka sidelined for an extended period, and in his return fight the 33-year-old was knocked out in the first of two meetings with Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) before the fight against Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s been plenty of discussion around a potential interim light heavyweight belt with Ulberg out of commission until next year, and the winner of the UFC Qatar main event will be in a strong position to either challenge “Black Jag” next or potentially compete as one half of an interim title bout.