UFC Rankings Update Sees Several New Fighters Debut After UFC Sacramento Wins

Several new faces have debuted in the Meta UFC rankings following the results of last Saturday’s UFC Sacramento card.

Taking place at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday night, UFC Sacramento was headlined by a huge middleweight clash that saw Gregory Rodrigues upset Anthony Hernandez and secure victory via hard-fought unanimous decision.

The two men both took home “Fight of the Night” bonuses following the event, which saw a total of 10 out of the 13 scheduled fights end inside the distance.

Gregory Rodrigues Gets Rankings Bump After UFC Sacramento Upset

Following arguably the biggest win of his career, Rodrigues moved up three places and now sits at #7 in the Meta rankings for the UFC middleweight division.

Gregory Rodrigues (blue gloves) reacts before the fight against Jack Hermansson (red gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hernandez fell two spots down to #9, and “Fluffy” also now finds himself on a two-fight skid after reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland previously ended his eight-fight win streak when the pair met in February.

Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Anthony Hernandez (blue gloves) in a middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC Sacramento co-main event also produced some rankings movement at heavyweight, as Vitor Petrino moved up three spots to #8 after taking a unanimous decision over Serghei Spivac, who dropped four places down to #13.

Reinier de Ridder Debuts in UFC Light Heavyweight Rankings

Previously ranked in the middleweight division, former ONE Championship star Reinier de Ridder moved up to light heavyweight at UFC Sacramento to take on Roman Dolidze as part of the night’s main card.

Caio Borralho (red gloves) fights Reinier De Ridder (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dolidze was also moving up from the middleweight division but looked to be at a clear size disadvantage against de Ridder, who secured a TKO victory in the opening round and broke into the UFC light heavyweight rankings at #9.

Reinier De Ridder (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Brendan Allen (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De Ridder previously held light heavyweight gold with ONE Championship before joining the UFC, where he initially went 4-0 as a middleweight before suffering back-to-back losses to Brendan Allen and Caio Borralho.

Jamal Emmers & Carli Judice Break Into Meta UFC Rankings

Along with de Ridder’s debut in the light heavyweight rankings, two other UFC Sacramento fighters also broke into the Top 15 of their respective divisions following big wins.

Competing in the night’s featured prelim bout, Jamall Emmers scored a sizeable upset when he knocked out Lerryan Douglas in the opening round.

Nate Landwehr (red gloves) fights Jamall Emmers (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Douglas entered the night on a six-fight knockout streak, but Emmers has now won three-straight for the first time since joining the UFC and debuts in the featherweight rankings at #14.

Juliana Miller (red gloves) fights Carli Judice (blue gloves) in a womens flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lone women’s bout on the UFC Sacramento main card also saw Carli Judice make short work of the formerly-undefeated Jeisla Chaves, and Judice now rounds out the women’s flyweight rankings at #15 after collecting her fourth win in a row.