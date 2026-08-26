UFC Rankings Update Sees Several New Fighters Debut After UFC Sacramento Wins
Several new faces have debuted in the Meta UFC rankings following the results of last Saturday’s UFC Sacramento card.
Taking place at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday night, UFC Sacramento was headlined by a huge middleweight clash that saw Gregory Rodrigues upset Anthony Hernandez and secure victory via hard-fought unanimous decision.
The two men both took home “Fight of the Night” bonuses following the event, which saw a total of 10 out of the 13 scheduled fights end inside the distance.
Gregory Rodrigues Gets Rankings Bump After UFC Sacramento Upset
Following arguably the biggest win of his career, Rodrigues moved up three places and now sits at #7 in the Meta rankings for the UFC middleweight division.
Hernandez fell two spots down to #9, and “Fluffy” also now finds himself on a two-fight skid after reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland previously ended his eight-fight win streak when the pair met in February.
The UFC Sacramento co-main event also produced some rankings movement at heavyweight, as Vitor Petrino moved up three spots to #8 after taking a unanimous decision over Serghei Spivac, who dropped four places down to #13.
Reinier de Ridder Debuts in UFC Light Heavyweight Rankings
Previously ranked in the middleweight division, former ONE Championship star Reinier de Ridder moved up to light heavyweight at UFC Sacramento to take on Roman Dolidze as part of the night’s main card.
Dolidze was also moving up from the middleweight division but looked to be at a clear size disadvantage against de Ridder, who secured a TKO victory in the opening round and broke into the UFC light heavyweight rankings at #9.
De Ridder previously held light heavyweight gold with ONE Championship before joining the UFC, where he initially went 4-0 as a middleweight before suffering back-to-back losses to Brendan Allen and Caio Borralho.
Jamal Emmers & Carli Judice Break Into Meta UFC Rankings
Along with de Ridder’s debut in the light heavyweight rankings, two other UFC Sacramento fighters also broke into the Top 15 of their respective divisions following big wins.
Competing in the night’s featured prelim bout, Jamall Emmers scored a sizeable upset when he knocked out Lerryan Douglas in the opening round.
Douglas entered the night on a six-fight knockout streak, but Emmers has now won three-straight for the first time since joining the UFC and debuts in the featherweight rankings at #14.
The lone women’s bout on the UFC Sacramento main card also saw Carli Judice make short work of the formerly-undefeated Jeisla Chaves, and Judice now rounds out the women’s flyweight rankings at #15 after collecting her fourth win in a row.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.