UFC Results: Tatsuro Taira Wins Main Event after Alex Perez Suffers Injury
Tatsuro Taira extended his unbeaten record and scored a huge victory in his first UFC main event when he defeated former flyweight title challenger Alex Perez in Las Vegas.
UFC Fight Night: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira Live Results & Highlights
Perez entered the night as the UFC's #5-ranked flyweight contender, while Taira was looking to vault into the division's Top 10 after five-straight victories in the promotion earned him a #13 ranking at just 24 years old.
A loss to another unbeaten talent in Muhammad Mokaev put Perez on a three-fight skid to start the year, but after knocking out Matheus Nicolau the Brazilian entered the cage again less than two months later for another main event and unfortunately suffered an injury that ended the fight in the second round.
The result certainly wasn't how Taira would have liked to win his first UFC main event, but the Japanese flyweight showed off some slick striking during the bout and used his vaunted grappling to set up the sequence that ultimately led to Perez's leg injury.
Following the win, Taira got on the microphone and called for his first UFC title shot against reigning flyweight titleholder Alexandre Pantoja, who succesfully defended his belt for the second time at UFC 301 last month.
The flyweight main event closed out a card that featured a number of matchups in the UFC's lower weight classes, and notable results from the night included Brady Hiestand's comeback win against Garrett Armfield and a significant upset for Westin Wilson when he submitted Jeka Saragih.
