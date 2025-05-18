Michael Morales demolishes former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 106
The UFC returned to Las Vegas this weekend with a UFC Fight Night event headlined by top-ranked welterweights Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales.
A former welterweight title challenger, Burns came up short against future champions Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena before a loss to Sean Brady put the Brazilian on the first three-fight skid of his career.
Burns wasn't presented with an easy matchup to try and end his losing streak, as Morales earned his first UFC main event slot by adding five victories to his undefeated record after joining the promotion off of Dana White's Contender Series.
READ MORE: UFC Fight Night: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales free live stream results & highlights
Morales Runs Through Burns In Las Vegasd
The two welterweight closed out what was originally supposed to be a 12-fight card in Las Vegas, but unfortunately the light heavyweight co-main event between Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato was cancelled during the event due to a medical issue.
The opening few minutes of the fight were spent fighting at range until Morales started to find success landing some clean punches, which encouraged Burns to try and bring things to his preferred arena on the ground.
Morales was able to stifle Burns' attempts to grapple and quickly get back to space, where the Ecuadorian really started to tee off and forced his opponent to cover up against the fence.
"Durinho" made a valient effort to try and survive the onslaught, but Morales continued unloading with huge strikes until Burns hit the canvas and referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight.
READ MORE: UFC prelim fighter makes history with rare buzzer-beater submission
Morales is now 18-0 after scoring the biggest victory of his career, and the 25-year-old will likely take Burns' spot in the welterweight Top 10 when the UFC rankings are updated next week.
More MMA Knockout News
- Dana White reveals highly-anticipated middleweight title fight for UFC 319
- Former UFC star returning to boxing under Jake Paul's promotion
- Magomed Ankalaev calls out unlikely contenders for next UFC fight
- UFC re-signs 15-year veteran to promotion
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.