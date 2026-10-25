UFC Legend Alexander Volkanovski Teases Mega Champ vs. Champ Fight After UFC 333

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his title in under 10 minutes in the main event of UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, securing a TKO against the previously-unbeaten Movsar Evloev.

Volkanovski, 38, doesn't plan on hanging up the gloves just yet, despite later telling assembled media in Abu Dhabi that he nearly pulled out of the fight with an illness and refused to pull out to recover. Volkanovski was dominant throughout, as he plans to keep competing in title fights with the outside opportunity of a much bigger fight down the road.

“I’m choosing to do (fight); I don’t have to. I said if I didn’t take too much damage, we will probably keep going. So maybe we keep going,” Volkanovski said in the Octagon afterward.

Following the fight, reporters asked Volkanovski whether he'd entertain a potential superfight with UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje if Gaethje doesn't retire.

Will Volkanovski vs. Gaethje Happen Next?

Jul 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Yair Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Volkanovski's answer was, of course, unsurprising.

🚨 Alexander Volkanovski says he wants to move up to fight Justin Gaethje for his retirement fight 👀



"I don't want to hold divisions up, but I believe we could do this and not hold the divisions up.



That's something I'd retire for. If they want to give me that opportunity, win… pic.twitter.com/m5CmvrC4HM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 24, 2026

“I’m an honest guy. I want it to be fair,” Volkanovski said. “So a lot of times I’m like, I don’t want to hold divisions up. But I believe we could do this and not hold the division up. Again, whether it’s both our retirement fight and put it on the line, which would be cool, little bit of a superfight, 38-year-olds going at it, and then we’ll leave it all and let all the young fellas sort themselves out."

Volkanovski added that, should another lightweight title fight come to fruition, having lost both of his previous opportunities against Islam Makhachev in 2023, he'd be comfortable retiring afterward, he said.

Why Gaethje Giving Volkanovski a Superfight Makes Sense

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) celebrates after winning the UFC Freedom 250 fight against Ilia Topuria (not pictured) at the White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That’s something I would retire for," Volkanovski said. "So if they wanted to give me that opportunity, I would retire. Win or lose, retire; then it’s vacant, so I’m not holding the division up. Then you’re gonna get the — if I win it and vacate, then you’ve got everyone else fighting anyway. So that’s something I would retire for. Otherwise, I’m just taking each fight as it goes.”

Gaethje has yet to make an executive decision regarding his next fight, having won undisputed gold in June against Ilia Topuria in their unification fight in Washington, D.C., after Gaethje won the interim title against Paddy Pimblett five months earlier.

It's unclear when a would-be fight could happen for Volkanovski, as he competed twice this year after regaining the then-vacant title in 2025.