Undefeated UFC Star Shares Prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

After missing out on a title shot, one of the UFC’s top-ranked contenders has shared his official prediction for the UFC 330 welterweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.

Scheduled to take place on August 15 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, UFC 330 will see the UFC’s pound-for-pound king Makhachev return to make his first welterweight title defense after taking the belt with a dominant performance against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

Mackenzie Dern will also kick off her reign with the UFC strawweight belt when she meets Gillian Robertson in the co-main event, and after that Machado Garry will attempt to pull off a sizeable upset in the UFC 330 headliner.

Islam Makhachev Picked to Dominate Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330

The #2-ranked Machado Garry has done enough in the minds of many fans to deserve his first UFC title shot, but there were other options floated for Makhachev’s next fight before the promotion booked the two men to meet at UFC 330.

One of those options was undefeated contender Michael Morales, who is currently the division’s #3-ranked contender after he knocked out Sean Brady in the opening round at UFC 322 just two fights before Makhachev unseated Della Maddalena.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking to MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura, Morales made it clear that he sees virtually no avenue to victory for Machado Garry on August 15.

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) prepares to fight Carlos Prates (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don’t see Ian with many chances,” Morales explained. “It would have to be a brutal shot that stops Makhachev. I’m 100 percent going with Makhachev…We already know [Makhachev’s] plan. He’s done it all his life. He’s going to strike and go for the takedown. He has great control on the ground. I think the fight spends the entire five rounds on the ground, or he’s going to finish.”

Michael Morales Boasts Undefeated Record & Seven UFC Victories

A contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, Morales has collected seven wins in the UFC to bring his professional record to a perfect 17-0.

Michael Morales (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sean Brady (red gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 27-year-old knocked out Trevin Giles and Adam Fugitt in his first two UFC appearances before taking unanimous decisions over Max Griffin and Jake Matthews in 2023, which set him up for a step up in competition the following year.

Michael Morales (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Sean Brady (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A first-round finish of welterweight staple Neil Magny kicked off what has now become a three-fight streak of first round knockouts for Morales, who also secured “Performance of the Night” bonuses for all three of those victories.

Could Michael Morales Get Title Shot After UFC 330?

It wasn’t all that long ago that Machado Garry also boasted an unbeaten record, as the former Cage Warriors champion went 8-0 to begin his UFC career before dropping a decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) fights Ian Machado Garry (blues gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“The Future” rebounded with a victory over current #1-ranked welterweight contender Carlos Prates before he also defeated former welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad, which set the Irishman up for his first shot at UFC gold.

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) reacts with Carlos Prates (blue gloves) after the fight during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Either Morales or Prates look to be next in line for a welterweight title shot following UFC 330, but an upset from Machado Garry would almost certainly encourage the UFC to book an immediate rematch with Makhachev given that the welterweight champion has won a staggering 16 fights in a row.