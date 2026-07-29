UFC 330 Backup Fighter Revealed for Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry
One of the UFC’s top welterweight contenders claims he’s the official backup for the UFC 330 title fight between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.
The UFC is scheduled to return to Philadelphia, PA for the first time since 2019 on August 15, as the Xfinity Mobile Arena will host a UFC 330 card featuring two title bouts at the top of the bill.
Two champions will be defending their belts for the very first time, as strawweight titleholder Mackenzie Dern faces Gillian Robertson in the co-main event before former lightweight king Makhachev kicks off his welterweight title reign against Machado Garry.
Michael Morales to Serve as Backup for Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry
Following Conor McGregor’s failed comeback attempt at UFC 329 against Max Holloway, many combat fans quickly turned their attention to the Makhachev-headlined UFC 330 as arguably the last major UFC card of the summer.
Putting two title fights at the top of the bill gives the UFC a bit of a cushion in case one of the matchups falls apart, but top-ranked welterweight contender Michael Morales also recently told Danny Segura that he’s been tabbed as the official backup for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry.
“They told me I had to wait for the fight between Ian and Islam, and then I’d be next,” Morales said (h/t Championship Rounds. “Right now they’ve brought me in as the backup in case one of the two misses weight or isn’t able to fight. If that happens, I’ll step in. Either this title fight happens, or I wait one more fight and then I fight for the title. There’s nothing else left.”
Michael Morales is Undefeated in the UFC and Professional MMA
Currently sitting at #3 in the Meta UFC welterweight rankings, Morales boasts a perfect 19-0 record that includes seven wins since joining the promotion off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021.
After stopping longtime welterweight staple Neil Magny in 2024 to give him three knockouts out of five UFC victories, Morales was given a step up in competition in May of last year and stopped former title challenger Gilbert Burns in a UFC Fight Night main event.
The Ecuadorian returned later that year at UFC 322, where he finished top contender Sean Brady inside the first round to secure his third “Performance of the Night” bonus in a row.
Will Michael Morales or Carlos Prates Get the Next UFC Title Shot?
Morales was in the mix for a welterweight title shot before the UFC elected to match Makhachev up with Machado Garry, and his status as the UFC 330 backup fighter seems to indicate that a rumored matchup with Carlos Prates won’t be happening.
Prates is actually ranked at #1 in the Meta UFC welterweight rankings following his win over former titleholder Jack Della Maddalena, but he also came up short against the #2-ranked Machado Garry when the pair met in April of last year.
“The Nightmare” has knocked out three-straight opponents since then, and either he or Morales look to be next in line for a welterweight title shot unless Machado Garry is able to pull off a sizeable upset and dethrone Makhachev at UFC 330.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.