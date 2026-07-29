UFC 330 Backup Fighter Revealed for Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

One of the UFC’s top welterweight contenders claims he’s the official backup for the UFC 330 title fight between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.

The UFC is scheduled to return to Philadelphia, PA for the first time since 2019 on August 15, as the Xfinity Mobile Arena will host a UFC 330 card featuring two title bouts at the top of the bill.

Two champions will be defending their belts for the very first time, as strawweight titleholder Mackenzie Dern faces Gillian Robertson in the co-main event before former lightweight king Makhachev kicks off his welterweight title reign against Machado Garry.

Michael Morales to Serve as Backup for Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

Following Conor McGregor’s failed comeback attempt at UFC 329 against Max Holloway, many combat fans quickly turned their attention to the Makhachev-headlined UFC 330 as arguably the last major UFC card of the summer.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) acknowledges the crowd after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Putting two title fights at the top of the bill gives the UFC a bit of a cushion in case one of the matchups falls apart, but top-ranked welterweight contender Michael Morales also recently told Danny Segura that he’s been tabbed as the official backup for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry.

Michael Morales (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Sean Brady (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They told me I had to wait for the fight between Ian and Islam, and then I’d be next,” Morales said (h/t Championship Rounds. “Right now they’ve brought me in as the backup in case one of the two misses weight or isn’t able to fight. If that happens, I’ll step in. Either this title fight happens, or I wait one more fight and then I fight for the title. There’s nothing else left.”

Michael Morales is Undefeated in the UFC and Professional MMA

Currently sitting at #3 in the Meta UFC welterweight rankings, Morales boasts a perfect 19-0 record that includes seven wins since joining the promotion off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021.

Michael Morales (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Adam Fugitt (not pictured) in a welterweight bout during UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After stopping longtime welterweight staple Neil Magny in 2024 to give him three knockouts out of five UFC victories, Morales was given a step up in competition in May of last year and stopped former title challenger Gilbert Burns in a UFC Fight Night main event.

Michael Morales (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sean Brady (red gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ecuadorian returned later that year at UFC 322, where he finished top contender Sean Brady inside the first round to secure his third “Performance of the Night” bonus in a row.

Will Michael Morales or Carlos Prates Get the Next UFC Title Shot?

Morales was in the mix for a welterweight title shot before the UFC elected to match Makhachev up with Machado Garry, and his status as the UFC 330 backup fighter seems to indicate that a rumored matchup with Carlos Prates won’t be happening.

Carlos Prates (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Leon Edwards (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prates is actually ranked at #1 in the Meta UFC welterweight rankings following his win over former titleholder Jack Della Maddalena, but he also came up short against the #2-ranked Machado Garry when the pair met in April of last year.

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) reacts with Carlos Prates (blue gloves) after the fight during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Nightmare” has knocked out three-straight opponents since then, and either he or Morales look to be next in line for a welterweight title shot unless Machado Garry is able to pull off a sizeable upset and dethrone Makhachev at UFC 330.