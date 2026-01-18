UFC's Paramount+ partnership prominently featured during NFL playoffs before UFC 324

Even though the UFC's Paramount+ deal kicks off next Saturday, the spotlight around MMA's premier combat sports franchise was prominently on full display during Saturday's NFL Divisional Round playoff game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

During the broadcast of the eventual 33-30 Broncos overtime win to send them to their first AFC Championship game in a decade, play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz did an ad read for UFC 324. The event, of course, is headlined by the interim UFC lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett from Las Vegas, which marks the first card of the UFC's exclusive $7.7 billion deal with the streaming service that will require no additional pay-per-view cost to watch the entire event from start to finish.

UFC CEO Dana White took to social media to show off how the service looks on smart TVs, and how nicely organized every section is.

For those of you STARVING for fights the entire @ufc library is up on @paramountplus! Every fight, Ultimate Knockouts, the entire library. Sign up NO MORE PPV it’s as low at $8.99 a month. See you next weekend 👊🏻👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/IhZlgONFH5 — danawhite (@danawhite) January 16, 2026

How To Watch Every UFC Fight On Paramount+?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

White is correct that the app layout is flawless, but it still does not include the full fight library, nor does it include the full event library (the earliest is 2000) or any promotion the UFC has bought out over the last 23 years or so.

Whether that gets updated is unclear, but in terms of watching next Saturday's event or UFC 325 the following week, the app serves its purpose. Whether the stream works flawlessly, though, is a different concern, as that won't be known until fight night.

To watch the event after signing up, it's as simple as going to the UFC category and clicking the corresponding tile. Whether it's the main card, prelims, early prelims, or ceremonial weigh-ins, the app is already dialed in with everything UFC from an up-to-date standpoint regarding the live event schedule.

It remains to be seen if any improvements are made within the app, minus the aforementioned. However, it's clear Paramount has made the UFC a priority from being prominently featured within the app, social channels and during NFL games broadcast on CBS. The same will likely be true as college basketball inches closer to March Madness, as there will be various UFC events taking place during the NCAA Tournament.

What Will The UFC Look Like In 2026?

(Zuffa LLC)

The UFC begins another year in what is likely the promotion's busiest yet. On top of 43 live events with 13 of them being marquee numbered cards, White has dipped his toe into Zuffa Boxing, which launches next Friday from the META Apex (formerly UFC Apex) next Friday.

A new era is almost here.

