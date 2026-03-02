UFC CEO Dana White Shares $600 Million-Dollar Life Advice in Viral TikTok

UFC CEO Dana White doesn't drop knowledge often, but when he does, it's almost certainly worth hearing.

The Las Vegas-based president has seen it all and done it all. In the 1990s, he was a boxing aerobics instructor while balancing jobs at the Boston Harbor Hotel and eventually became a manager for several boxers. Although he never fully pursued a professional boxing career, he has repeatedly said he always "wanted to be in the fight business."

Twenty-plus years later, he is living it and then some. He helped transform the UFC from a fledgling fight promotion into making MMA a mainstream, global sport. Through his guidance, Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank Fertitta III sold the UFC for $4.025 billion in July 2016, while White remains the frontman today. The trio marked the end of a chapter in one of the greatest sports business stories ever.

Nearly a decade into the Endeavor/TKO arrangement, White now finds himself managing several businesses. Whether it's the UFC, Zuffa Boxing, UFC BJJ or Power Slap, he's always doing something.

Dana White Shares Value of Money Advice

Chris Unger-Zuffa LLC

In a rare moment of non-fight-related activity, White, 56, was spotted interacting with popular street photographer Peter Fouad. White offered some life advice that applies to anyone, regardless of age or occupation.

"If you’re miserable when you’re broke, you’re going to be really miserable when you make some money," White said. "The key to life is to be happy. Some of the happiest times of my life were when I was broke. Money changes everything, I think—not always. If you’re happy when you’re broke, you should be happy when you have some money.”

Every person's life story is different. Some grow up rich, wall others have to fight to build a better life for themselves because their family couldn't afford to do so. Some are really smart. Others, school doesn't come as easily, but someone always has a story to tell.

What's Next For Dana White?

Zuffa LLC

For White, whether it was timing, a little bit of luck, or both, White is a successful businessman who doesn't shy away from saying how he feels, whether he's right or wrong.

It certainly isn't the first time White has offered motivation, nor will it be the last. After all, the UFC is a machine, as it puts on 43 events a year with the backing of a $7.7 billion deal with Paramount+, along with other rights deals related to the business.

It doesn't seem like any regime changes will be happening anytime soon, making White the continuous face of the UFC.