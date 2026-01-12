UFC fans cry mismatch on reported next fight for undefeated KO machine

Austen Lane and Iwo Baraniewski will enter the Octagon in very different positions when the pair meet at UFC London in March.

Scheduled as the middle offering of three-straight UFC Fight Night events in March after the month kicks off with UFC 326 in Las Vegas, this year’s edition of UFC London will see the promotion return to the O2 Arena on March 21 for a show that still lacks a headlining fight.

There have been a couple of reported bouts for UFC London in recent weeks, and Bartłomiej Stachura was the first to announce that Baraniewski will put his undefeated record on the line on March 21 when he takes on Lane in the latter fighter’s light heavyweight debut.

Austen Lane Drops Down A Division To Fight Iwo Baraniewski

A contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022, Lane’s UFC career got off to an underwhelming start when his debut fight with Justin Tafa was called off after 29 seconds due to an accidental eye poke.

Austen Lane (red gloves) talks with Justin Tafa (blue gloves) after their fight is ruled a No Contest in their heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Lane was stopped by Tafa in the first round when the pair were rebooked to meet at UFC 293, and a sophomore outing against Jhonata Diniz saw the 38-year-old also suffer a knockout-loss in the second round.

The American did score a sizeable upset over Robelis Despaigne in late 2024 for his first UFC victory, but he was stopped by Vitor Petrino and Mario Pinto in both of his outings last year.

Iwo Baraniewski after winning his UFC debut at UFC 323. | (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

Poland’s Baraniewski also earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series with a 20-second knockout last September, and at UFC 323 the 27-year-old stopped Ibo Aslan in his promotional debut to secure his seventh first-round finish in as many pro fights.

MMA Fans React To Baraniewski vs. Lane At UFC London

Lane will almost certainly be cut with a loss at UFC London, and combat sports fans don’t seem be especially optimistic about the matchup that he's accepted for his light heavyweight debut (h/t Marcel Dorff).

wtf… easiest win of Iwos life — YungDobz 📸 (@Yung_Dobby) January 11, 2026

Well there’s Lanes last fight — MMALeaked (@LeakedMMA) January 11, 2026

Austen Lane going to bed . — SU 🥋 (@Nolimitsu_) January 11, 2026

Showcase for Iwo. KO line is gonna be unplayable — Ryan (@VeneziMMA) January 11, 2026

You would think Austen would realize that cutting down to LHW with his chin is NOT the best idea in the world. — 🎱The MMA Mark🎱 (@TheMMA8Ball_) January 11, 2026

Lane dropping down to LHW? Easy KO for my boy Iwo either way — S (@sportswizard_13) January 11, 2026

Austen lane goes to sleep within 45 seconds — Clyde Henson (@TheClydeHenson) January 11, 2026

UFC London Fight Card

Provided that matchup between Baraniewski and Lane does come together, UFC London is currently shaping up like this.

• Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan



• Mason Jones vs. Axel Sola



• Iwo Baraniewski vs. Austen Lane



