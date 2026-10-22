UFC Saudi Arabia Adds Banger Fight to Support Israel Adesanya Main Event
A pair of promising welterweight contenders are set to meet at UFC Saudi Arabia following big finishes in their respective UFC debuts.
The Middle East is set to host several events during the final few months of the UFC’s 2026 schedule, and this week the promotion is in Abu Dhabi for a stacked UFC 333 card that features two title fights.
The promotion will also return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a UFC Fight Night event on December 5, which is headlined by a huge matchup between two-time middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya and Shara Magomedov.
Islam Dulatov vs. Levan Chokheli Added to UFC Saudi Arabia
A handful of other fights outside of the main event have also been set for UFC Saudi Arabia, and this week Marcel Dorff confirmed that Islam Dulatov will take on Levan Chokheli following an initial report from Connected MMA.
Boasting a 12-1 record, every one of Dulatov’s wins in professional MMA have come via stoppage following a 4-1 amateur career that only featured one decision.
After dropping his 2019 debut via unanimous decision, Dulatov rebounded with nine-straight finishes before he also won a one-off boxing bout with Legacy Crossover Fight Night in 2023.
“The Ripper” followed that up with a buzzer-beater finish in the first round of his debut fight with Oktagon MMA, which earned Dulatov an invitation to fight for a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series later that year.
After securing a contract from Dana White with a first-round knockout, Dulatov debuted at UFC 318 and secured a “Performance of the Night” bonus when he also knocked out Adam Fugitt in the opening round.
Levan Chokheli Won UFC Debut With 23-Second Finish in June
Dulatov was scheduled to make his second UFC appearance against Wellington Turman in July before withdrawing due to illness, and now he’ll return to face Chokheli in Saudi Arabia following the latter fight’s own impressive debut.
A seven-fight veteran of Bellator MMA, Chokheli left the promotion on a loss in 2024 after being knocked out by UFC veteran and former Bellator title challenger Lorenz Larkin.
The Georgian rebounded with a finish in the main event of Phoenix FC 4 in Germany, which was enough for the UFC to sign Chokheli outright for a matchup with fellow UFC debutant Leon Shahbazyan in June.
Chokheli only needed 23 seconds to dispatch Shahbazyan, which brought his overall MMA record to 15-3 heading into his next UFC outing with Dulatov.
UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Card
Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov
Jafel Filho vs. Bruno Silva
Matthieu Duclos vs. Modestino Rodrigues
Abdul Hussein vs. Hecher Sosa
Levan Chokheli vs. Islam Dulatov
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.