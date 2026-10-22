UFC Saudi Arabia Adds Banger Fight to Support Israel Adesanya Main Event

A pair of promising welterweight contenders are set to meet at UFC Saudi Arabia following big finishes in their respective UFC debuts.

The Middle East is set to host several events during the final few months of the UFC’s 2026 schedule, and this week the promotion is in Abu Dhabi for a stacked UFC 333 card that features two title fights.

The promotion will also return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a UFC Fight Night event on December 5, which is headlined by a huge matchup between two-time middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya and Shara Magomedov.

Islam Dulatov vs. Levan Chokheli Added to UFC Saudi Arabia

A handful of other fights outside of the main event have also been set for UFC Saudi Arabia, and this week Marcel Dorff confirmed that Islam Dulatov will take on Levan Chokheli following an initial report from Connected MMA.

Boasting a 12-1 record, every one of Dulatov’s wins in professional MMA have come via stoppage following a 4-1 amateur career that only featured one decision.

Islam Dulatov (blue gloves) walks on after defeating Adam Fugitt (red gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After dropping his 2019 debut via unanimous decision, Dulatov rebounded with nine-straight finishes before he also won a one-off boxing bout with Legacy Crossover Fight Night in 2023.

Islam Dulatov (blue gloves) celebrates defeating Adam Fugitt (red gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Ripper” followed that up with a buzzer-beater finish in the first round of his debut fight with Oktagon MMA, which earned Dulatov an invitation to fight for a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series later that year.

Adam Fugitt (red gloves) fights against Islam Dulatov (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After securing a contract from Dana White with a first-round knockout, Dulatov debuted at UFC 318 and secured a “Performance of the Night” bonus when he also knocked out Adam Fugitt in the opening round.

Levan Chokheli Won UFC Debut With 23-Second Finish in June

Dulatov was scheduled to make his second UFC appearance against Wellington Turman in July before withdrawing due to illness, and now he’ll return to face Chokheli in Saudi Arabia following the latter fight’s own impressive debut.

A seven-fight veteran of Bellator MMA, Chokheli left the promotion on a loss in 2024 after being knocked out by UFC veteran and former Bellator title challenger Lorenz Larkin.

The Georgian rebounded with a finish in the main event of Phoenix FC 4 in Germany, which was enough for the UFC to sign Chokheli outright for a matchup with fellow UFC debutant Leon Shahbazyan in June.

Chokheli only needed 23 seconds to dispatch Shahbazyan, which brought his overall MMA record to 15-3 heading into his next UFC outing with Dulatov.

UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Card

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov

Jafel Filho vs. Bruno Silva

Matthieu Duclos vs. Modestino Rodrigues

Abdul Hussein vs. Hecher Sosa

Levan Chokheli vs. Islam Dulatov