UFC Fans Torch Matchmakers for Booking Viral KO Artist in UFC Abu Dhabi Mismatch

One of the UFC’s more promising welterweight talents is set to meet a veteran on a three-fight losing skid at UFC Abu Dhabi.

The UFC returned from a rare off week last Saturday with UFC Macau, which saw Song Yadong score a stunning win over former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo when he secured a guillotine choke in the second round of the card's bantamweight main event.

The world’s leading MMA promotion heads home to Las Vegas and the Meta APEX this weekend for a UFC Fight Night even ahead of the highly-anticipated “UFC Freedom 250” card at The White House, which kicks off what’s shaping up to be a stacked summer slate of UFC events.

Islam Dulatov Returns at UFC Abu Dhabi Following Violent Debut

A return to Abu Dhabi and the Etihad Arena is scheduled for July 25, and the UFC recently announced that the card will see Islam Dulatov make his second UFC appearance against Wellington Turman.

Islam Dulatov (blue gloves) walks on after defeating Adam Fugitt (red gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Currently on a 12-fight win streak that began after he came up short in his professional debut, Dulatov boasts a 100% win rate across 12 career victories with five submissions and seven knockouts. Following a buzzer-beater finish of John Palaiologos in his lone outing for Oktagon in 2024, Dulatov was booked to fight on Dana White’s Contender Series and secured a UFC contract when he knocked out Vanilto Antunes with an elbow in the opening round.

Adam Fugitt (red gloves) fights against Islam Dulatov (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Matched with Adam Fugitt for his promotional debut at UFC 318, Dulatov immediately established himself as a welterweight worth watching when he brutally floored Fugitt in the first round and earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his efforts.

UFC Fans React to Islam Dulatov vs. Wellington Turman Booking

Only two years older than Dulatov, Turman was already a veteran of 17 professional MMA fights by the time he made his UFC debut in 2019 and dropped a split decision to Karl Roberson.

Wellington Turman (red gloves) fights Jared Gooden (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Brazilian has had an up-and-down UFC run that saw him win back-to-back fights against Sam Alvey and Misha Cirkunov, but that led into what’s now become a three-fight losing streak. Thurman hasn’t competed since Jared Gooden submitted him in late 2023, and a number of fans seem to be unimpressed by the decision to match him up with Dulatov at UFC Abu Dhabi.

“UFC never matches up prospects with intriguing matchups until they’ve slayed at least 6 cans” - @MMA_Jester

“WTF lol no way Wellington Turman is still on the roster this guy was the lamb years ago” -@richmond1724

“Excited to see Dulatov back but wtf is this matchmaking. Was there seriously no one better they could have given him?” -@GamrotGlazer0

Randy Brown (red gloves) fights Wellington Turman (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

“How do you get an easier opponent when your first opponent was Fugitt….” - @Gurusalem22

"He's getting the Gautier treatment, free money on Dulatov” - @MMA_HET

UFC Abu Dhabi is headlined by the return of former light heavyweight titleholder Magomed Ankalaev vs. former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr., and the addition of Dulatov vs. Turman now gives the card nine scheduled bouts.

UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Card

Main Event: Magomed Ankalev vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Co-Main Event: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. David Martinez

Valter Walker vs. Thomas Petersen

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune

Steve Erceg vs. Ramazan Temirov

Ismael Bonfim vs. Axel Sola

Brendson Ribeiro vs. Magomed Tuchalov

Magomedrasul Gasanov vs. Abubakar Vagaev

Islam Dulatov vs. Wellington Turman