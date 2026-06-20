UFC Fight Night: Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi 2 Live Stream Results & Highlights
The UFC returns home to Las Vegas today (June 20) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a massive flyweight rematch.
The main event could decide the next challenger for UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van, as top contenders Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi are set to rematch nearly ten years after the two men first met in the RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix.
In the night’s co-main event, Navajo Stirling will attempt to extend his undefeated record when he meets Ion Cutelaba, who secured a sizeable upset over Oumar Sy his last time out.
UFC Vegas 119 Live Results & Highlights
The UFC Vegas 119 main card also includes the debut of undefeated featherweight prospect Murtazali Magomedov, who will meet Melsik Baghdasaryan after earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.
The rest of the night’s main card is rounded out by two more featherweight matchups. Christian Rodriguez is set to take on Hyder Amil, and the main card action will open with a meeting between Vinicius Oliveira and Andre Fili.
The preliminary portion of the card is highlighted by a featured prelim matchup that will see Kevin Borjas attempt to upset undefeated flyweight contender Andre Lima. Bia Mesquita will try to add to her on undefeated record when she meets Melissa Mullins, and the UFC Vegas 119 prelims also include two matchups between fighters making their UFC debuts.
Borjas was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event, but his matchup with Lima will proceed as scheduled. The prelim action for UFC Vegas 119 is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.
UFC Vegas 119 Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Main Event: Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi 2
Co-Main Event: Ion Cutelaba vs. Navajo Stirling
Hyder Amil vs. Christian Rodriguez
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Murtazali Magomedov
Vinicius Oliveira vs. Andre Fili
UFC Vegas 118 Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Andre Lima vs. Kevin Borjas
Bia Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins
Allan Nascimentovs vs. Mitch Rapos
Gaston Bolanos vs. Michael Aswell
Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos
Leon Shahbaztan vs. Levan Chokheli
Shane Collins vs. Otari Tanzilovi
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.