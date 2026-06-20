UFC Fight Night: Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi 2 Live Stream Results & Highlights

The UFC returns home to Las Vegas today (June 20) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a massive flyweight rematch.

The main event could decide the next challenger for UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van, as top contenders Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi are set to rematch nearly ten years after the two men first met in the RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix.

In the night’s co-main event, Navajo Stirling will attempt to extend his undefeated record when he meets Ion Cutelaba, who secured a sizeable upset over Oumar Sy his last time out.

UFC Vegas 119 Live Results & Highlights

The UFC Vegas 119 main card also includes the debut of undefeated featherweight prospect Murtazali Magomedov, who will meet Melsik Baghdasaryan after earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

The rest of the night’s main card is rounded out by two more featherweight matchups. Christian Rodriguez is set to take on Hyder Amil, and the main card action will open with a meeting between Vinicius Oliveira and Andre Fili.

Andre Fili (red gloves) fights Melquizael Costa (blue gloves) in the featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The preliminary portion of the card is highlighted by a featured prelim matchup that will see Kevin Borjas attempt to upset undefeated flyweight contender Andre Lima. Bia Mesquita will try to add to her on undefeated record when she meets Melissa Mullins, and the UFC Vegas 119 prelims also include two matchups between fighters making their UFC debuts.

Andre Lima (blue gloves celebrates defeating Mitch Raposo (red gloves) fights) UFC 302 at Prudential Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Borjas was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event, but his matchup with Lima will proceed as scheduled. The prelim action for UFC Vegas 119 is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Vegas 119 Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi 2

Co-Main Event: Ion Cutelaba vs. Navajo Stirling

Hyder Amil vs. Christian Rodriguez

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Murtazali Magomedov

Vinicius Oliveira vs. Andre Fili

UFC Vegas 118 Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Andre Lima vs. Kevin Borjas

Bia Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins

Allan Nascimentovs vs. Mitch Rapos

Gaston Bolanos vs. Michael Aswell

Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos

Leon Shahbaztan vs. Levan Chokheli

Shane Collins vs. Otari Tanzilovi