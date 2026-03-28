UFC Seattle: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyer Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Seattle goes down tonight (March 28) at the Climate Pledge Arena, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC Seattle Full Fight Card Odds

• Israel Adesanya (-142) vs. Joe Pyfer (+120)



• Alexa Grasso (+154) vs. Maycee Barber (-185)



• Michael Chiesa (-900) vs. Niko Price (+600)



• Julian Erosa (+280) vs. Lerryan Douglas (-355)



• Mansur Abdul-Malik (-130) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (+110)



• Terrance McKinney (-185) vs. Kyle Nelson (+154)



• Ignacio Bahamondes (-298) vs. Tofiq Musayev (+240)



• Chase Hooper (-325) vs. Lance Gibson Jr. (+260)



• Marcin Tybura (+114) vs. Tyrell Fortune (-135)



• Casey O’Neill (-115) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (-105)



• Navajo Stirling (-675) vs. Bruno Lopes (+490)



• Ricky Simon (-175) vs. Adrian Yanez (+145)



• Alexia Thainara (-700) vs. Bruna Brasil (+500)

UFC Seattle Moneyline Bets

Israel Adesanya to Defeat Joe Pyfer (-142)

Israel Adesanya prepares to fight Sean Strickland (not pictured) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. | Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Adesanya is obviously at the tail end of his career and facing a fighter with considerable knockout power, but Pyfer’s body of work thus far doesn’t put him in the same company of the elite competition that “The Last Stylebender” has been losing to as of late.

Marcin Tybura to Defeat Tyrell Fortune (+114)

Marcin Tybura (red gloves) fights Jhonata Diniz (blue gloves) in the Heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Tybura has halted the rise of many up-and-coming heavyweights during his lengthy UFC career, and the Octagon veteran has the skills necessary to spoil Fortune’s promotional debut here.

Yousri Belgaroui to Defeat Mansur Abdul-Malik (+110)

Yousri Belgaroui =(blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Azamat Bekoev (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Abdul-Malik is obviously the more credentialed fighter in MMA, but he’s largely run through overmatched competition so far and is going to be facing a physically massive opponent that’s made major strides since he started training with Alex Pereira.

UFC Seattle Prop Bets

Michael Chiesa to Defeat Niko Price via Submission (-150)

Michael Chiesa (red gloves) fights Max Griffin (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Chiesa’s grappling has defined his UFC career, and scoring another submission in his retirement fight would be a fitting sendoff for “Maverick” in front of the fans in his home state.

Lerryan Douglas to Defeat Julian Erosa in Round 1 (+130)

Julian Erosa (blue gloves) fights against Darren Elkins (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This fight could get interesting if Erosa is able to drag Douglas to the later rounds, but unfortunately “Juicy J” has a lot of knockout-losses on his record and his facing another hard-hitting fighter here.

Terrance McKinney vs. Kyle Nelson – Fight Doesn’t Start Round 2 (-150)

Terrance McKinney (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

MMA fans know that there’s always a high chance of any McKinney fight coming to a quick end, and both of these men are capable of finding a finish during the opening five minutes.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.