Nassourdine Imavov stops Israel Adesanya, calls for winner of UFC 312 title fight
The main event of UFC Saudi Arabia was a pivotal middleweight matchup between two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya and top contender Nassourdine Imavov.
Imavov Floors Adesanya In Second Round
Adesanya's initial title reign and undefeated run at middleweight famously ended with a fifth-round finish against his former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira at UFC 281, but five months later "The Last Stylebender" avenged that loss and reclaimed the belt with a stoppage-win of his own in their immediate rematch.
The 35-year-old's second stint with the title was cut short when he suffered an upset-loss to Sean Strickland, and a submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at 305 stifled Adesanya's bid to become a three-time champion.
"The Last Stylebender" was given a huge opportunity to vault right back into the title picture at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia, where he looked to end the three-fight win streak that had Imavov within striking distance of his first shot at UFC gold.
Adesanya immediately began peppering Imavov with kicks from the opening bell, and when Imavov susprisingly shot for a takedown the former champion was able to fight the attempt off with relative ease.
"The Sniper" did connect with a few big punches late in the first round before changing levels for another takedown attempt, but in the second round things took a drastic turn when Imavov floored Adesanya with a big right hand and rained down follow-up punches until the referee jumped in to stop the fight.
The middleweight headliner closed out UFC Saudi Arabia on a high note after the other four main card fights all went to decision, and Imavov may well be next in line to face the winner of next weekend's rematch between du Plessis and Strickland at UFC 312.
