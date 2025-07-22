Giant kickboxer who shared ring with Adesanya and Pereira set for UFC debut
One of Alex Pereira's longtime kickboxing rivals-turned-teammates is set to make his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 108.
GLORY kickboxers have had mixed success in MMA and the UFC, with notable fighters like Gokhan Saki suffering tremendous knockout losses in the Octagon. Both Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are two standout examples who made a successful transition.
The latest and greatest to make his UFC debut is highly-touted, three-time GLORY middleweight champion Yousri Belgaroui, who went 1-1 on Dana White's Contender Series in 2023-2024.
Yousri Belgaroui to make UFC debut on August 2 against feared opponent
As reported by ESPN, and corroborated by Marcel Dorff on X, Yousri Belgaroui is set to make his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 108 on August 2. He replaces Torrez Finney against Azamat Bekoev.
Belgaroui fought Adesanya and Pereira in GLORY, defeating the latter twice in their trilogy. His loss on DWCS to Marco Tulio has aged well, and his last MMA victory came against 9-1 Taiga Iwasaki on 2024's DWCS.
Bekoev is no pushover, 20-3 'Iron' is 2-0 with two devastating knockouts in the UFC and hails from the prestigious American Top Team. Belgaroui, like Pereira, trains at Glover Teixeira's MMA & Fitness.
With this new fight, UFC Vegas 108 maintains thirteen fights:
- Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira; fly main event
- Chris Duncan vs. Mateusz Rebecki; light
- Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle; bantam
- Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos; feather
- Esteban Ribovics vs. Elves Brener; light
- Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski; welter
- Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza; straw
- Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulayev; middle
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore; middle
- Francis Marshall vs. Austin Bashi; feather
- Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher; bantam
- Felipe Bunes vs. Rafael Estevam; fly
- Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui; middle
