UFC Seattle live weigh-in stream & results for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
UFC Seattle is set to take place this Saturday (February 22), and today 24 fighters will step on the scale to weigh-in for the event.
UFC Seattle Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results
The card’s main event is a pivotal bantamweight matchup between Song Yadong and former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo, who is currently on the second two-fight skid of his MMA career after coming out of retirement in 2023.
How to watch UFC Seattle & betting odds for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
Top contenders are also set to meet in the co-main event, which will see Anthony Hernandez attempt to extend his lengthy winning streak against #9-ranked middleweight Brendan Allen.
The main card also features perennial top bantamweight Rob Font taking on the undefeated Jean Matsumoto after Jean Silva welcomes Melsik Baghdasaryan back to the Octagon. Light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield and Julius Walker will open the main card action, and the prelims also feature plenty of exciting matchups with a few fighters set to make their promotional debuts.
The weigh-ins for UFC Seattle are set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET, and you can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of MMA Junkie.
UFC Seattle best fights and fighters to watch - Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for predictions as well as live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Fight Night Seattle Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong.
UFC Seattle Main Card
• Main Event: Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Song Yadong (136)
• Co-Main Event: Brendan Allen (186) vs. Anthony Hernandez
• Rob Font (138) vs. Jean Matsumoto (139)
• Jean Silva (145.5) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (145)
• Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Julius Walker (205)
UFC Seattle Preliminary Card
• Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Ibo Aslan (205)
• Andre Fili (145) vs. Melquizael Costa (145)
• Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein (186)
• Ricky Simon (135) vs. Javid Basharat (136)
• Nikolay Veretennikov (175) vs. Austin Vanderford (174)
• Nursulton Ruziboev (184) vs. Eric McConico (184)
• Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs. Rafael Cerqueira (204)
More UFC & MMA News
• Islam Makhachev’s coach takes clear stance on potential Ilia Topuria fight
• (Exclusive) David Kozma discusses OKTAGON 67 co-main event against Robert Pukač
• Francis Ngannou reveals thoughts on potential fight between Jake Paul, Canelo Alvarez
• Should UFC fans be worried about Alex Pereira's lack of training before UFC 313?
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.