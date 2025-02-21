(Exclusive) David Kozma discusses OKTAGON 67 co-main event against Robert Pukač
Former OKTAGON MMA Welterweight Champion David Kozma attempts to snap a two-fight losing skid Saturday in the co-main event of OKTAGON 67 against Robert Pukač.
Kozma (32-14-1, MMA, 12-3 OKTAGON MMA) spoke with MMA Knockout ahead of the fight to discuss his road back to the championship, long-term goals, and much more.
David Kozma Wants His Belt Back
Kozma is keen on regaining the OKTAGON welterweight title sooner rather than later but knows he must beat Pukač (18-13-1 MMA, 5-8 OKTAGON MMA) as a first step before looking too far ahead at the rest of the division.
"[The] championship is my initial goal, and I understand that I need to take fights before I get a shot at fighting for the belt again," Kozma said. "I don’t know when it will come, but I know it will, and I will do [the] maximum to get it back."
Kozma doesn't care how he wins the fight, but also recognizes the most important aspect is ensuring he gets out of the fight unscathed.
"Doesn’t really matter to me," Kozma said. "I go there to win and have my arm raised up in the end, how doesn’t matter to me in this case."
David Kozma On His Next Fight
Although getting a win is top priority, Kozma wants to stay active as much as he can. He doesn't have a preference for who he fights next, either.
"A win is a win," Kozma said. "I don’t really plan ahead like that. Whoever they give me next, I’ll fight. Hopefully, it’s someone tougher than Robo so that I can get [moved up] in the ratings for a fight for the belt."
Kozma doesn't have any long-term goals, and would rather keep it that way for the rest of his career.
" I just focus on what’s next," Kozma said.
The 11-fight Oktagon 67 card takes place from Werk Arena in Třinec, Czech Republic, beginning at noon ET/9 a.m. PT via Internet PPV through its in-house platform, OKTAGON TV.
