UFC fighter arrested on charges including robbery and battery
UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas is yet again behind bars.
Middleweight fighter Dumas was arrested on April 28 on five charges: Felony residential robbery, misdemeanor battery, felony possession of a weapon, felony drug possession, and misdemeanor drug equipment possession.
Sedriques Dumas arrested for charges including robbery and battery
- ROBBERY-RESID (Robbery, Residential) - $500,000 bail
- BATTERY - $2,500 bail
- POSSESSION OF WEAPON - $50,000 bail
- DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS - $1,000
- DRUGS-POSSESS - $5,000
Dumas is jailed at Escambia County and his bail has been set at $558,500. It is the fourteenth time Dumas has been arrested in the county since 2014 [h/t MMA Junkie].
3-3 in the promotion, Dumas last fought at UFC 314, where he was knocked out on the night's prelims by Michal Oleksiejczuk.
It might be some time before we see him in the Octagon again, if he returns at all.
