MMA Knockout

UFC fighter arrested on charges including robbery and battery

Mathew Riddle

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas is yet again behind bars.

Middleweight fighter Dumas was arrested on April 28 on five charges: Felony residential robbery, misdemeanor battery, felony possession of a weapon, felony drug possession, and misdemeanor drug equipment possession.

Sedriques Duma
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sedriques Dumas arrested for charges including robbery and battery

  • ROBBERY-RESID (Robbery, Residential) - $500,000 bail
  • BATTERY - $2,500 bail
  • POSSESSION OF WEAPON - $50,000 bail
  • DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS - $1,000
  • DRUGS-POSSESS - $5,000
Sedriques Dumas Escambia County record
Inmate lookup-myescambia.com

Dumas is jailed at Escambia County and his bail has been set at $558,500. It is the fourteenth time Dumas has been arrested in the county since 2014 [h/t MMA Junkie].

3-3 in the promotion, Dumas last fought at UFC 314, where he was knocked out on the night's prelims by Michal Oleksiejczuk.

It might be some time before we see him in the Octagon again, if he returns at all.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News