Axed UFC fighter calls out hypocrisy over Jon Jones' treatment

Mathew Riddle

UFC's suspension logic has been called into question by an axed fighter.

Undefeated in the Octagon, 'El Jefe' Jeff Molina was suspended in 2022 for involvement in a sports betting scandal, and later officially released.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on his suspension, Molina alluded to the UFC letting Jon Jones back into the promotion after his controversies outside of the cage.

Jeff Molin
After being suspended over the scandal, Molina was under the impression he could rejoin the UFC. In the process, he takes a dig at Jones' scandals.

"I [thought] the UFC was founded on that principle, like, 'Hey, if you screw up, get your punishment' people come back from running over a pregnant lady high on coke, and done terrible stuff and do the punishment and come back," Molina said.

"I thought my two and a half years was enough and I'd be able to come back to the UFC, but I get it."

Molina and every fighter under his coach James Krause were advised to change gym or be banned from participating in the promotion. Their scandal was the reason the UFC introduced new rules to combat insider betting in the UFC.

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

