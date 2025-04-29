Axed UFC fighter calls out hypocrisy over Jon Jones' treatment
UFC's suspension logic has been called into question by an axed fighter.
Undefeated in the Octagon, 'El Jefe' Jeff Molina was suspended in 2022 for involvement in a sports betting scandal, and later officially released.
Speaking to Ariel Helwani on his suspension, Molina alluded to the UFC letting Jon Jones back into the promotion after his controversies outside of the cage.
After being suspended over the scandal, Molina was under the impression he could rejoin the UFC. In the process, he takes a dig at Jones' scandals.
"I [thought] the UFC was founded on that principle, like, 'Hey, if you screw up, get your punishment' people come back from running over a pregnant lady high on coke, and done terrible stuff and do the punishment and come back," Molina said.
"I thought my two and a half years was enough and I'd be able to come back to the UFC, but I get it."
Molina and every fighter under his coach James Krause were advised to change gym or be banned from participating in the promotion. Their scandal was the reason the UFC introduced new rules to combat insider betting in the UFC.
