Dana White calls 'bulls***' on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall not happening
UFC CEO Dana White appears dismayed by the possibility of the heavyweight unification fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall not coming to fruition.
Contrary to what Tom Aspinall and his father, Andy Aspinall, have claimed about negotiations, White is adamant that only the UFC knows what's really transpiring.
"I've said since Day 1 that this would be the biggest heavyweight fight in the history of the company and the history of the sport," White told reporters last Saturday. "This will be a big one."
While there is little to deny regarding White being wrong given the star power of both men, no concrete timeline has been set on a date or venue for the fight.
Regardless, White called out media members who say they have concrete answers.
"Everything you hear is bulls**t until we say it," White said.
Tom Aspinall Continues To Wait For Jon Jones
The holdup appears unresolved, at least for now. A resolution is anyone's guess. Despite those factors, White expects the fight to happen.
"I'm still super confident," White said about the fight's likelihood. "I've said it many times that that's the fight we want to make this year."
Jones defended the UFC heavyweight title last fall, while Aspinall has essentially been shelved, minus recently holding onto the No. 1 spot as the sport's interim champion with the most days attached in the promotion's history.
So, what gives?
At this point, it's apparent the UFC holds all the cards. Whether Aspinall gets what he's asking for remains unknown.
If he does, everyone wins.
