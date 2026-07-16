UFC Signs Former Two-Division Champ to Fight on Islam Makhachev Undercard at UFC 330

A former two-division MMA champion that missed out in his initial chance to join the UFC has signed on to make his debut at UFC 330.

Scheduled to take place on August 15, UFC 330 will see the UFC make its long-awaited return to Philadelphia, PA for the first time since a UFC Fight Night in 2019 that saw recently-crowned UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje knock out Edson Barboza in the card’s main event.

UFC 330 boasts two title fights at the top of the bill, as Islam Makhachev and Mackenzie Dern are set to kick off their respective welterweight and strawweight title reigns against Ian Machado Garry and Gillian Robertson.

UFC Signs Lucas Fernando for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry Card

The card also features plenty of other high-profile matchups to support the two title bouts, and Guilherme Cruz was the first to report that the UFC has signed Lucas Fernando to make his debut against Rafael Tobias in Philadelphia.

Boasting a record of 13-3, Fernando went 5-0 to start his professional MMA career before he dropped a decision to Diego Dias at Shooto Brasil 100 in 2020.

Moving up to the middleweight division, the Brazilian joined the LFA and put together a four-fight win streak capped off by a fourth-round stoppage at LFA 152 to win the promotion’s 185 lbs. belt in 2023, which earned him the chance to fight for a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Fernando came up short against his countryman Cesar Almeida on DWCS before he returned to the LFA later that year at LFA 173, where he relinquished his middleweight belt to another current UFC fighter in Azamat Bekoev.

Following two more wins at middleweight in 2024, Fernando won the LFA light heavyweight belt with a 63-second knockout last August and successfully defended it with another first-round finish at LFA 235 in May.

Rafael Tobias Returns After Losing Debut at UFC 326

The 29-year-old will try to extend his winning run to five fights in his promotional debut at UFC 330, where he’ll meet fellow DWCS veteran Tobias in another light heavyweight bout.

Tobias’ professional MMA career began with an 8-0 run that included six wins via finish before he was stopped by Miguel Porto in a one-off outing for the LFA in 2023.

Rafael Tobias (red gloves) fights Diyar Nurgozhay (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Bipolar” rebounded with five-straight wins to earn his own DWCS opportunity last May, which saw him submit the formerly-undefeated Jair de Oliveira to earn himself a UFC contract.

The 23-year-old made his promotional debut earlier this year at UFC 326, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Diyar Nurgozhay.

Rafael Tobias (red gloves) fights Diyar Nurgozhay (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the addition of Tobias vs. Fernando, UFC 330 now features a total of 12 scheduled fights with just about a month to go until the event.

UFC 330 Fight Card

Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry – For the UFC Welterweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson – For the UFC Strawweight Championship

Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Geoff Neal vs. Chidi Njokuani

Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Jalin Turner vs. Kaue Fernandes

Charles Johnson vs. Jose Ochoa

Rafael Tobias vs. Lucas Fernando